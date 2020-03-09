Cosmetic Dentistry Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Cosmetic dentistry refers to any dental work that improves the appearance of gums or teeth. It focuses on improving dental aesthetics in size, shape, color, position, and alignment. It involves the addition of dental materials such as porcelain veneers, gum grafts, crowns, and bonding to gums or teeth, removal of teeth structure and gums through procedures such as enameloplasty, gingivectomy, teeth whitening, gum depigmentation, laser whitening, and teeth straightening. Laser whitening is more effective as compared to other procedures for teeth whitening. Bonding in cosmetic dentistry involves the adhesion of a dentistry material onto both surfaces of the tooth, which is then sculpted, hardened, and polished. Dental bridges are used to replace one or more missing teeth. Bridge, which is made up of abutments can consist of over 3 teeth in total and the average life of bridges is 10 years. Veneers are custom made ultra-thin porcelain laminates that are bonded directly to the teeth. They are used for enhancing the shape, closing gaps, and changing color of teeth. Dental implants are replacement for missing teeth and it consists of three parts, namely implant devices made up of titanium, abutment, and a dental crown that is connected to the implant through the abutment. Gum lift, which raises and sculpts the gum line reshape the tissue and the under lying bones to improve the appearance of the teeth.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1759

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drivers:

Cosmetic dentistry market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to launch of new innovative products in the market and advancement in technology of minimally invasive devices that are used in cosmetic dentistry. For instance, in May 2018, Victoria House Foundation Inc. (VHF) launched R5, a state-of-the-art 5-axis grinding and milling machine, which is a highly automated machine with a tenfold blank changer for both dry and wet machining. In March 2018, Vericore LLC launched ZR Pro Zirconia, which is ideal for both anterior and posterior segments of the mouth. It has flexural strength, white and shaded discs, and esthetics in several thickness and is used to produce natural looking restorations from single to multiple-unit posterior bridges with satisfying results. In February 2018, 3D systems, a Canada-based company launched Next Dent 5100 and 18 new Next Dent resins, which added 30 materials to Next Dent portfolio. It includes solutions for clinics and dental laboratories of all sizes ranging from small clinics to huge hospitals and also improves patient care. This device facilitates high speed 3D printing of dental fixtures and devices. Other factors that are expected to boost growth of cosmetic dentistry market include rising awareness about cosmetic dentistry, rising demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances, and increasing medical tourism. According to a survey conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry in 2015, around 84% of the population go for whitening, bonding, and veneers.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the market over the forecast period, owing to novel product launches in the region. For instance, in 2015, a U.S.-based company called Whip Mix launched 3shape dental system, which provides technicians with automation and increased productivity. Europe is expected to witness significant growth in cosmetic dentistry market size due to advancements in technology in 2017. For instance, in 2017, Digital Smile Design (DSD) Clinic launched a new technology, which uses aesthetic system with veneers and crowns. It is used to design right smile for the patient, as doctor gets to know more about the patient’s teeth while smiling. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to rising number of dental patients and favorable government policies. According to a survey conducted by the Indian Dental Association in 2016, there will be a reduction of 7.5% to 5% on custom duties of surgical, medical, and dental equipment.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Key Players:

Key players operating in the cosmetic dentistry market include Danaher Corporation, Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, Biocon, Shofu Dental Corporation, Thommen Medical, and Den Tech.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1759

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.