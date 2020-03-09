Credit Insurance Market 2017 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2021

Trade credit insurance or credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. Credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Credit Insurance in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Euler Hermes

Atradius

Coface

Zurich

Credendo Group

QBE Insurance

Cesce

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type 1

Type 2

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Domestic Trade

Export Trade

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Credit Insurance market.

Chapter 1, to describe Credit Insurance Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Credit Insurance, with sales, revenue, and price of Credit Insurance, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Credit Insurance, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Credit Insurance Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Domestic Trade

1.3.2 Export Trade

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Euler Hermes

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Euler Hermes Credit Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Atradius

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Atradius Credit Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Coface

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Coface Credit Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Zurich

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Zurich Credit Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Credendo Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Credendo Group Credit Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 QBE Insurance

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 QBE Insurance Credit Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Cesce

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Cesce Credit Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Credit Insurance Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Credit Insurance Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Credit Insurance Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Credit Insurance Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Credit Insurance Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Credit Insurance Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

..…..Continued

