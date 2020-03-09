DATA CENTER SERVER GLOBAL MARKET – SIZE, SEGMENTATION, APPLICATION, TECHNOLOGY AND FORECAST 2018 TO 2022
Servers are the backbone of a data center operation, and they are used mainly for the transfer of data over computer networks. A server operation is dependent on hardware reliability and durability. A typical server consists of dual-power supplies, redundant array of independent disks (RAID) disk systems, and error-correcting code (ECC) memory, which are tested for operations by vendors. There have been several innovations in the design and manufacturing of servers, depending on business requirements.
The analysts forecast the global data center server market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data center server market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of servers, such as tower, rack, blade, and micro servers, used in data centers.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Data Center Server Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• HPE
• Dell
• IBM
• Lenovo
• Cisco Systems
Other prominent vendors
• StackVelocity Group
• Bull (Atos Technologies)
• Fujitsu
• Huawei Technologies
• Inspur
• MiTAC Holdings
• NEC
• Oracle
• Quanta Computer
• Sugon
• Super Micro Computer
• Wistron
Market driver
• Growing demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions.
Market challenge
• Server virtualization and consolidation.
Market trend
• Implementation of software defined data center (SDDC).
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Rack servers
Blade servers
Tower servers
Micro servers
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Americas
EMEA
APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Cisco Systems
Dell
HPE
IBM
Lenovo
Other prominent vendors
Continued…..
