Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma Treatment Market Technological Advancements, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2028-2026

Liposarcoma refers to one of the most commonly diagnosed type of soft tissue sarcomas. It is a type of cancer that originates from the fat cells in deep tissues. On the other hand, dedifferentiated Liposarcoma is the least common subtypes among all types of sarcomas and arises from a well-differentiated sarcoma. The tumors of dedifferentiated Liposarcoma are typically present in the retroperitoneal/abdominal cavity followed by the limbs. The reason for development of these tumors are still unknown, however, genetic mutations is considered to be one of the factors in generation of these tumors. The most commonly employed treatment for dedifferentiated sarcoma includes complete excision and removal of the tumor by various therapies such as liposuction and targeted immunotherapy. Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma does not have any gender predilection, however, is commonly found in patients over the age of 50 years. The global dedifferentiated Liposarcoma treatment market is expected to exhibit a moderate growth rate, which attributes to low incidence of the disease across the globe. According to the World Health Organization 2016, the incidence rate of well-differentiated Liposarcoma accounts for 2.5 per million, wherein de-differentiated Liposarcoma accounts for 18% of the total incidence of Liposarcoma across the globe.

Regional Insights:

On the basis of region, the global dedifferentiated Liposarcoma treatment market by Coherent Market Insights is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in the global dedifferentiated Liposarcoma treatment market, owing to increasing research and development of novel therapies and potential drugs for dedifferentiated Liposarcoma. For instance, the Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) aids sarcoma patients by providing funding for research to private researchers and conducts education campaigns for patients suffering from various types of sarcomas.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to gain significant traction in the near future, owing to increasing research and development of new drugs and immunotherapies, to combat the disease as well as presence of significant population suffering from the disease in this region. For instance, according to the Journal of Blood & Lymph 2013, in India up to 35% of patients suffering with Sarcoma died due to dedifferentiated Liposarcoma, wherein the total number of deaths as a result of sarcoma was reported to be 328 patients in 2012.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players operating in the global dedifferentiated Liposarcoma treatment market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lily & Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc. and Sanofi SA.

Market Taxonomy:

The chemotherapy segment is expected to be dominant, owing to widespread availability of drugs across the world. According to the British Medical Journal, the European Medical Agency approved the use of 48 cancer drugs for 68 indications in Europe. Moreover, patent expiry is leading to entrance of large number of generic players in the market, which also propels growth of chemotherapy segment. However, immunotherapy is expected to gain marginal traction in the forecast period, owing to extensive research and development associated with the implementation of targeted cell therapy and other immunotherapies that have lower side effects than the chemotherapy. According to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 2015, checkpoint inhibitor based immunotherapy is being effectively tested against dedifferentiated Liposarcoma and has potential benefits in treating the disorder.

