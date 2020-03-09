Dental Caries Detectors Market, Growth and Forecast up, 2018-2026 by Coherent Market Insights

Dental caries are one of the most common and widespread diseases, which are also referred as tooth cavities or tooth decay. Oral bacteria break down certain foods consumed by an individual and produce acids, which has ability to damage hard tissues of the teeth resulting into dental caries. Dental caries are usually found in two specific areas of the teeth i.e. occlusal caries (which form caries in the upper part of the teeth) and interproximal caries (caries formed between the teeth). If these areas of the tooth are left untreated, bacteria digest sugars, which are left over from food and convert them into acids, which is a waste product. These strong acids are capable of demineralizing the enamel of tooth and form tiny holes or cavities, which is the first stage of dental caries. Dental caries treatment involve root canal, fillings, and extraction. Dental caries can be prevented by brushing teeth twice a day for at least two minutes and flossing of teeth on regular basis whenever sugary food is consumed.

Dental Caries Detectors Market Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in global dental caries detectors market due to increasing prevalence of dental caries. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2012, in U.S. the prevalence of dental caries among middle aged 35–64 years was very higher up to 94%–97% than adult population. Therefore, increasing prevalence of dental problems in middle age population leading to teeth loss is expected to propel demand for dental caries detectors in near future. Launch of new products by key players is expected to aid in North America dental caries detectors market growth. For instance, in 2014, Dexis LLC, developer and provider of dental imaging software solutions for the dental community, launched CariVu, which is a portable and compact caries detection device. The device operates on patented and unique trans-illumination technology.

Europe dental caries detectors market is expected to witness significant growth due to launch of new product by key players. For Instance, in March 2018, Calcivis Ltd., operates as a dental device and biologic manufacturing company, launched Calcivis Imaging system. Calcivis Imaging system has a developed imaging technology to detect dental caries. This device has unique photo protein that reacts directly with calcium ions released from the tooth surface in the early stages of dental caries. This photo protein creates a bioluminescence, which is captured by the imaging device. Launch of such innovative products is expected to fuel dental caries detectors market growth.

Dental Caries Detectors Market Key Players:-

Key players operating in the market include Quantum dental technologies Inc., DentLight Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC., ACTEON group, KaVo Dental, Dexis LLC., and others.

