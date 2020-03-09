Dental Loupes and Cameras Market 2018 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2026

Dental loupes and cameras have emerged as an important tool at the service of dentist for complex dental surgical and treatment needs. Dental loupes provide detailed view of the treatment area at ease of the dentist, even minute area could be operated, which is not visible by naked eye. Dental loupes ensures optimum performance, working distance, and field of vision. The loupes are available in four designs such as Galilean, Flip-up, Prismatic, and Front-Lens-Mounted loupes.

Continuous advancements in technology, material, and design of loupes are propelling demand for microscopic devices within all branches of dentistry such as endodontics, orthodontics, and periodontics. Dental loupes are available with smaller, lighter, and more comfortable design. Furthermore, loupes attached with cameras have high demand, as it helps in image capturing and video recording of treatment site.

Dental Loupes and Cameras Market – Market Dynamics

Global dental loupes and cameras market growth is supported by increasing prevalence of dental problems. According to FDI World Dental Federation’s Oral Health Atlas published in 2015, oral disease affects around 3.9 billion people worldwide, with untreated tooth decay that impacts around 44% of world’s population. Moreover, 90% of tooth decay cases requires endodontic procedures, which involves surgical procedure to save natural tooth.

According to the World Health Organization’s Oral Health factsheet in 2012, globally up to 16%-40% of children in the age group 6 to12 years old are affected by dental trauma due to unsafe playgrounds, unsafe schools, road accidents or violence. Trauma and related disorders often require implant procedures generating the need for dental loupes and cameras.

Geriatric population with dental problems is another impetus for growth of the market, as they face oral health issue such as shrinkage of gums with age, leading to the tooth decay or infection, loss of teeth, and poor fitting dentures. According to WHO oral health factsheet 2012, around 30% of people aged 65–74 years have no natural teeth and burden is expected to increase in near future.

Dental Loupes and Cameras Market – Regional Insights

Geographically dental loupes and cameras is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period, owing to increasing number of orthodontic and endodontic procedures in the U.S. and increasing prevalence of disease related oral health. According to statistics given by National Centre for Health Statistics in 2017, 91% adults with age group 20-64 years had caries and 27% had untreated tooth decay. This dental conditions requires endodontic procedures such as root canal or in severe cases periodontal procedures.

According to survey published by the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) in 2013, it was observed that number of adult patients undergoing orthodontics surgery has increased 14% in a 2-year period of study (2010 – 2012). More than 4.6 million orthodontic procedures were conducted for patient below age 17 years and combining all age groups, the number increased to 5.8 million in 2012. Furthermore, increasing inclination of population towards aesthetic dentistry procedure in the U.S. is driving dental loupes and cameras market growth.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market with high quality oral health infrastructure and growing oral health disorders. For instance, according to report by Oral Health Platform of European Union in 2012, 27 European countries, together, accounted for around US$ 97 billion expenditure on oral health, which was the highest worldwide.

Dental Loupes and Cameras Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the dental loupes and cameras market include Univet Optical Technologies, L.A. Lens, Rose Micro Solutions LLC, Designs For Vision, Inc., PeriOptix, Inc., Enova Illumination, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Keeler Ltd., ErgonoptiX, SheerVision Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and North-Southern Electronics Limited, and others

