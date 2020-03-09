Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor (DSRCT) refers to a rare kind of aggressive soft tissue cancer that usually begins at abdomen and hematogenously disseminates to the liver. According to the National Institute of Health, the disease primarily affects children and young adults, as is more prevalent in males than that in females. According to the Health Program of European Union, desmoplastic small round cell tumor is extremely rare and only a few hundred cases have been reported worldwide till 2011 since its first description in 1989. Moreover, according to National Cancer Intelligent Network, Public Health England, only three incidence cases of DSRC were reported between 2010 and 2013 in England. The Desmoplastic Small Round Cell tumor is formed by small, round cancer cells that are surrounded by scar-like tissue that are found in the peritoneum lining inside of the abdomen and pelvis. The tumor cells also undergo a characteristic genetic change that involves translocation among chromosomes 11 and 22 that differentiates the tumor from various other cancerous tumors. This genetic change is not inherited and has no linear parental linkage. The common symptoms of DSRCT includes increase in abdominal mass, feeling of fullness as well as gastrointestinal obstruction such as constipation. The DSRCT spreads locally to the lymph nodes and on the linings of the abdomen. This tumor is also found to spread into the lungs, bones, and liver aggressively, being metastatic in nature. According to a review article published by Cancer Research Center Lyon in 2012, the mean age for diagnosis of DSRCT is approximately 22-25 years and ranges from 6-49 years, wherein the male to female ratio is 4:1.

Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor Treatment Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer is one of the major factors responsible for growth of the global desmoplastic small round cell tumor treatment market. According to a report published by Genetics Education Center, University of Kansas Medical Center 2012, 12% of the hospital admissions in the U.S. accounted for treatment of genetic causes in 2013. Moreover, according to the American Cancer Society 2017, the cancer occurring in stomach, small intestine, and gastrointestinal cavity are one of the most common of the rare cancer of the digestive systems. According to the Cancer Research UK 2016, rare cancers affects around 2 in 100,000 people. Additionally, increasing research and development to improve conditions of the patients suffering with rare cancers is also responsible to augment the market growth. For instance, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is conducting Phase 1 clinical trials to develop an intraperitoneal radiotherapy for patients suffering with desmoplastic small round cell tumors and is expected to complete its Phase 1 trial by April 2018.

Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor Treatment Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global desmoplastic small round cell tumor treatment market by Coherent Market Insights is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global desmoplastic small round cell tumor treatment market, owing to government and non-government initiatives undertaken to increase awareness regarding the rare cancers. For instance, the National Organization for Rare Disorders and Rare Cancer Alliance is focusing on offering information and provide support to adult and pediatric patients by providing them with cancer information, treatment options, and rare cancer differences. Additionally, extensive research and development to determine the underlying cause and early detection of these diseases is also being conducted in North America making the region a leader in the global market. For instance, the Mayo Foundation of Medical Education & Research is focusing on very specific research to determine the factors that are responsible to delay the diagnosis of soft tissue sarcomas in patients. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant traction in the market, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and research funding by government and non-government organizations. For instance, the Australian Government, Department of Health invested US$ 13 Million to stimulate clinical trial registry for under-researched health priorities, such as rare cancers and rare diseases.

Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global desmoplastic small round cell tumor treatment market include Glentham Lifesciences Ltd., Novartis AG, NantCell, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., F. Hoffmann-L-Roche, and others.

