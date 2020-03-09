Diclofenac Patches Drivers is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2026

Diclofenac is nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), which works in reducing hormones that cause inflammation and pain in the body. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are the most widely used therapeutic class of analgesic compounds, indicated to use in relieving post extraction pain. Diclofenac sodium is a commonly prescribed NSAID, which exhibits anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-pyretic activity. Diclofenac transdermal patches are used to get temporary relief of minor aches and pains of the muscle and joints that are applied directly to the area of pain. Transdermal diclofenac patches are found to be more effective as compared to the diclofenac tablets, owing to its once-daily application and lesser frequency of systemic adverse effects. Transdermal patches have been developed to offer innovative drug delivery system for diclofenac, with reduced incidence of systemic adverse effects due to lower plasma concentrations. Diclofenac patches are designed to treat pain associated with conditions such as gout, migraine, rheumatoid arthritis, sprains of muscles and joints and in mild to moderate fever in some cases.

Diclofenac Patches Market Drivers

Diclofenac patches market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of chronic pain disease. According to the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM), in 2011, around 1.8 billion people suffered from chronic pain. Moreover, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that one in 10 people in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. According to a study published in the British Medical Journal in 2016, nearly one-third to half of the population in the U.K. suffers from chronic pain. Moreover, according to the NIH estimates published in 2015 by the American Pain Society (APS), around 50 million people in the U.S. suffered from chronic pain. Moreover, rising prevalence of pain and increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and others are driving the diclofenac patches market growth. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, around 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. and 609,640 people are expected to die from the disease. Furthermore, according to the Cancer Atlas: 2017, there were an estimated 14.1 million new cancer cases in 2012. Moreover, India, China and other East and Central Asian countries accounted for nearly half of world’s new cancer cases and deaths, in 2017. In addition, according to the same source, by 2025, there will be an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and 11.4 million cancer deaths, in less developed regions.

Diclofenac Patches Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, global diclofenac patches market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America holds dominant position in diclofenac patches market, owing to the higher prevalence of strains, sprains of muscle and joints, in this region. According to the National Health Statistics Reports: November 2016, there were an estimated 4,262 numbers of sprains and strains injury are reported in the U.S. between 2011 and 2014, which is also the major cause (41.4%) of natural injury in sports and recreation-related injury episodes.

Diclofenac Patches Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the diclofenac patches market include Pfizer Inc., Cadila Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical co. Inc. and Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd.

