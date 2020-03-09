Digital Health Market will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2018-2026

Digital health integrates advanced technologies that utilizes digital, mobile, and cloud-based platforms to offer better healthcare service to patients. Digital health platforms such as tele medicine, tele care enables health providers to communicate with patients. Digital health synergies right information at the right place at the right time for healthcare provider. Furthermore, digital health utilizes mobile health (mHealth), health information technology (IT), wearable devices, tele health and telemedicine, and personalized medicine. Digital health platform brings the stakeholder in healthcare system such as patients, health care practitioners, researchers, medical device industry firms, and as mobile application developers (mHealth provider) to make healthcare system efficient.

Various advantage of digital health offers are that it reduce inefficiencies, improve access to healthcare services even to distant location, reduces healthcare costs, increases quality aspect of healthcare and make medicine more personalized and efficient for patients. Digital health platforms such as mHealth makes self-monitoring of health parameters by patient possible and at the same time remote monitoring this parameters by health care provider

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1909

Increase in aging population, prevalence of chronic diseases and need for continuous monitoring would propel growth for the digital health market

Population across globe is slowly observing growth in median age with higher number of people crossing age bracket of 60 and above. According to the Population Prospects Report of United Nations published in 2017, in 2017, there are an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world (13 per cent of the global population). The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3 per cent per year and it would reach to 1.4 billion by the year 2030. Such high number of aging population would be immensely benefitted with digital health platform such as tele care and tele medicine in which remote diagnosis and remote monitoring is possible.

Increased prevalence of the chronic disease and need for continuous monitoring would be another important driver for positive outlook of the digital health market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization data in 2017, around 40 million people die each year due to chronic disease, which accounts for 70% of all deaths globally. Cardiovascular diseases is responsible for 17.7 million death annually, followed by cancers (8.8 million deaths), respiratory diseases (3.9million deaths), and diabetes (1.6 million deaths).

Cardiovascular disease and diabetes could be managed effectively without physician visit with the help of the mobile application and wearable devices (glucose monitoring, blood pressure measurement, pulse oximeters mobile based ECG status). Even cancer can become accessible and simple with tele care platform. Electronic health record facility could be immensely beneficial as complication associated with patient data (diagnostic data, treatment history and results) could be managed and accessed easily.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Allscripts Health Solutions, Inc. McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cisco Systems.

Ask For Discount Before Purchasing This Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1909

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.