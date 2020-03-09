Digital Pathology Market Digital Pathology Market: Business Planning Research, Reviews & Comparison of Alternatives

Construing images of cells and tissues at a higher resolution than the naked human eye is the core of pathology. From a long time, microscopes has been the only instrument available which provides the live images at a higher resolution. This is achieved through never ending improvement in the optics.

In the last decades, optical pathology has been changed gradually by the introduction of digital cameras, which produces still images of slides and thus can be accessed or transported to another pathologist for examination. A further improvement in this method is through introduction of digital slide scanner. These scanners produce whole slide images that can be examined through an image viewer. The advantage of this system is that it produces live as well as high resolution images. This in turn is expected to be one of the vital factor to support the growth in digital pathology market.

Digital imaging in pathology can definitely improve workflow thereby increasing productivity while reducing costs, enable automated image analysis and quality control. However, the efficient use of digital slide systems is still a challenge.

Some of the main challenges in digital pathology market are:

Adoption rate: Technology and market trends

Quality requirements accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, reproducibility and validity

Financial/Reimbursement status

Regulatory bodies

Medical ethics

New mindsets

Radiological procedures have already included digital methods in their regular procedures. For e.g.: CT Scans, MRI, X-rays etc.

Key Players:

Some of the major players which are dominating the market are:

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Definiens AG, Omnyx, LLC, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Corista LLC, GE Healthcare, Inspirata Co, Philips Healthcare, 3D-Histech Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Sectra AB, Perkin Elmer Inc

