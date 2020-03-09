Digital Temperature Meters Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Digital Temperature Meters Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Digital Temperature Meters are generally hand-held, mainly measuring ambient temperature and are widely used. The global Digital Temperature Meters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Temperature Meters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Temperature Meters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Ametek

Omron

Braun

OMEGA Engineering

Brannan

Anderson-Negele

Ashcroft

WIKA

Davtron Inc

Fluke Calibration

Acez Instruments

REOTEMP Instruments

Thermco Products

Winters Instruments

Dwyer Instruments

Hioki

PCE Instruments Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Handheld Type

Non-handheld Type Segment by Application

Home Use

Industrial

Medical

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Digital Temperature Meters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Temperature Meters

1.2 Digital Temperature Meters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Temperature Meters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Handheld Type

1.2.3 Non-handheld Type

1.3 Digital Temperature Meters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Digital Temperature Meters Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Digital Temperature Meters Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Digital Temperature Meters Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Digital Temperature Meters Market Size

1.4.1 Global Digital Temperature Meters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Digital Temperature Meters Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Digital Temperature Meters Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Temperature Meters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Digital Temperature Meters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Digital Temperature Meters Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Digital Temperature Meters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital Temperature Meters Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Digital Temperature Meters Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Digital Temperature Meters Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Digital Temperature Meters Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Digital Temperature Meters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Digital Temperature Meters Production

3.4.1 North America Digital Temperature Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Digital Temperature Meters Production

3.5.1 Europe Digital Temperature Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Digital Temperature Meters Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Digital Temperature Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Digital Temperature Meters Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Digital Temperature Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Digital Temperature Meters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Digital Temperature Meters Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Digital Temperature Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Digital Temperature Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Digital Temperature Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Digital Temperature Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Digital Temperature Meters Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Digital Temperature Meters Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Digital Temperature Meters Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Digital Temperature Meters Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Digital Temperature Meters Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Digital Temperature Meters Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Digital Temperature Meters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Temperature Meters Business

7.1 Ametek

7.1.1 Ametek Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ametek Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Omron

7.2.1 Omron Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Omron Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Braun

7.3.1 Braun Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Braun Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 OMEGA Engineering

7.4.1 OMEGA Engineering Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 OMEGA Engineering Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Brannan

7.5.1 Brannan Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Brannan Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Anderson-Negele

7.6.1 Anderson-Negele Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Anderson-Negele Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ashcroft

7.7.1 Ashcroft Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ashcroft Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 WIKA

7.8.1 WIKA Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 WIKA Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Davtron Inc

7.9.1 Davtron Inc Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Davtron Inc Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fluke Calibration

7.10.1 Fluke Calibration Digital Temperature Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Digital Temperature Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fluke Calibration Digital Temperature Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Acez Instruments

7.12 REOTEMP Instruments

7.13 Thermco Products

7.14 Winters Instruments

7.15 Dwyer Instruments

7.16 Hioki

7.17 PCE Instruments

8 Digital Temperature Meters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Digital Temperature Meters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Digital Temperature Meters

8.4 Digital Temperature Meters Industrial Chain Analysis

