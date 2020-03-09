Disposable Medical Sensors Market Overview, Opportunities, Demands And Growth Analysis Till 2026

Disposable medical sensors are referred to as portable, compact, and handheld components that are used in various medical devices for diagnostics, patient monitoring, and therapeutics. The integration of disposable sensors into various medical devices significantly benefits in remote patient monitoring and on-site patient observation in healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Disposable medical sensors play a vital role in maintaining sterility of the medical devices thereby resulting in reduction of hygiene risks and offering safe solutions to the patients. Advancements in healthcare IT has led to sensor-based devices that enhance performance of the medical devices. In terms of remote patient monitoring, the disposable medical device sensors play a crucial role in measurement of vital components that include breathing rate, heart rate, pulse rate, temperature, blood oxygenation level, and others. These sensors are used in medical devices or various medical specialties such as radiology, cardiology, neurology, ophthalmology, urology, and others. Moreover, these sensors are also used in diagnostic devices and disposable test strips that perform identification of certain microbial strains such as bacteria, fungi, and virus used in the detection and confirmation of infectious diseases.

Regional Insights:

On the basis of region, the global disposable medical sensors market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global disposable medical sensors market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to development of technologically advanced integrated medical devices and solutions as well as new entrants in the region involved in product innovations. For instance, True Wearables, Inc., a medical device start-up based in California, introduced Oxxiom, world’s first wireless, continuous and fully disposable single pulse oximeter in January 2016 that measures arterial oxygen saturation, perfusion index and pulse rates. Moreover, rising prevalence of patients suffering with chronic diseases such as Type-1 diabetes that demand continuous monitoring of blood glucose levels are expected to propel growth of the region in the global market. According to the American Diabetes Association 2015, around 1.25 million children and adults in the U.S. suffered from diabetes.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the market, owing to developments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient awareness, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. For instance, National Health Survey conducted by Australian Government Department of Health, in 2015, suggested that nearly 23% of Australians aged above 60 years suffer from one or more chronic diseases.

Competitive Insights:

Key players operating in the global disposable medical sensors market include Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, FreeScale Semiconductors, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Smiths Medical, Analog Devices, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., and others.

