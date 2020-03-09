Earthenware Sales Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2019 to 2025

Earthenware generally means a ceramic material which has a variety of uses ranging from pottery, tableware to decorative objects. The compositions vary to a great extent among countries and also among individual makers. The general composition consists of 25% ball clay, 28% kaolin, 32% quartz and 15% feldspar.

The earthenware has been developed for thousands of years and the technologies are very mature now. And they have been playing an import role in our everyday lives. With the developing of the earthenware itself, the market of it has been developing as well.

The Global Earthenware Sales Market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Top Leading Companies are: ELHO,Poterie Lorraine,Titisinaran,Yorkshire,Yixing Wankun,Hongshan Flowerpot,Linyi Lijun,Shanxi xianglong black pottery handicraft co., Ltd,Qihe Longshan black pottery Technology Co., Ltd.,liangzi black pottery,Jinan Longshan Longyuan Black Pottery Art Co., Ltd,Jiangsu Sheng Yixing Red Pottery Arts Factory,QuanZheng Red Ceramics Technology Co.Ltd.,POTTERY MFG

In today’s life, we gradually focus on its ornamental value and the collection value rather than practical value. As a result ,the main products of the earthenware are decorations ,sand-fired teapots flower pots and son on.

In the china market ,the sand-fired teapots are always the hot point and have a leading position around the world. Especially as the economy of China is developing rapidly ,the people will invest more money in the collection of the sand-fired teapots ,and a lot of people from Europe and USA contribute more and more to this market. Surely the flower pots and decorations also share a great part of the earthenware market in China.

On the contrary, the main products of Europe and USA markets are flower pots which are both practical and ornamental and the decorations also share a big part of the market.

Earthenware Sales Market, by Types:

Black pottery

Red pottery

Others

Earthenware Sales Market, by Applications:

Flower pot

Teapot

Decorations

Others

