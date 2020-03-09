ECG management systems Market by Applications, Vertical Type, and by Regions, 2016–2026 (US$ Million)

ECG management system is a web-based electronic medical record that offers better workflow efficiency by processing, storing, and distributing the cardiovascular information between doctors and patients. Winchester Medical Center, in 1991, initiated conversion of ECG records from paper form to electronic form before, which records were filed in a central location. ECG management systems has advanced in past few decades with the improvement in efficacy and maintenance of medical records in electronic form. Electrocardiogram (ECG) databases play an important role in medical and pharmaceutical research, and healthcare. The rising number of ECG data demands for centralizing the diagnostic information with such technologies. The streamlining of cardiology workflow with information technology will aid hospitals in the management of larger number of ECG data and patients.

ECG Management System Regional Analysis:

ECG management system market is geographically segmented into six regions – North America, Latin America, Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. North America dominates ECG management system market due to high adoption rate of advanced technology and increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases. According to the American Heart Association’s 2017 report, around 92.1 million people in the U.S. were suffering from some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Furthermore, about 2,200 people die of cardiovascular disease every day in America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing ECG management system market region over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing awareness about technology and increasing number of hospitals.

ECG Management System Market Drivers:

Technological advancements by key players plays a major role in the expansion of ECG management system market. Previously, these ECG diagnostic systems had the basic cardiac diagnostic technology, which were used to provide and store basic information related to hospitals were premise remained the same. However, testing systems and management facilities are continuously evolving to meet the unmet demands. ECG management system market provides wide opportunity for manufacturers to come up with cost effective ECG management system. For instance, in 2014, GE Healthcare introduced an upgrade Muse with i2 ECG technology, which allows bi-directional flow of data with non- GE based ECG systems. Furthermore, in 2014, McKesson cleared FDA approval for mobile medical software app called McKesson Cardiology ECG Mobile. This system aims to reduce non-productive time by providing access to ECG data for review and report. ECG management system’s stored data also helps in reducing chest pain management. For instance, in 2011, LUMEDX Corporation released HealthView Chest management solution, which produce ECG and compile patient’s historical information before hospitalization.

ECG Management System – Competitors:

Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cardiac Science Corporation, CardioComm Solutions, Inc., Norav Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mortara Instrument and Suzuken Kenz are some of the major players in the ECG management system market.

