Edible Flowers Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2018 – 2028

The flowers that are certified suitable for human consumption are referred to as edible flowers. Lately, from food incubators to Michelin starred restaurants, edible flowers can be seen plated in an ever increasing number of drinks and dishes as they are mostly, used for their decorative and garnishing purposes in food or drinks served at such high-end restaurants. But the rising awareness of flavour and health benefits offered from edible flowers has resulted in a significant increase in the use of edible flowers as flavoring agents which also offer medicinal benefits. For the visual appeal and strong aromatic flavours, edible flowers are increasingly used in cocktails, salads, desserts and a variety of other dishes. Consumers are appreciating the colourful flowers’ different flavour and texture in their plates. Hence by providing consumer satisfaction, the market for edible flowers is flourishing and is intended to expect an increase in sales by greater numbers. Besides that, the edible flowers market is booming for their use in food photography as well.

Flavour, Aroma And Medicinal Benefits Offered By Edible Flowers Widens The Range Of Applications

Today, the use of edible flowers is not restricted to restaurants. It has extended to households where consumers are now seeking new culinary experiences with the use of unconventional ingredients such as edible flowers. This adds up to the demand for edible flowers by chefs and food photographers. Edible flowers are known to contain beneficial mineral and vitamins apart from anti-inflammatory and anti-tumorigenic properties. This has resulted in an increased recommendation for edible flowers by the health experts and nutritionists. Although these factors are driving the growth of edible flowers market, it can still restraint because of the allergies that edible flowers can cause to consumers by the pollen grains. However, the market is least affected by it as the number of individuals allergic to edible flowers is very small and thus the market is poised to grow with increasing sales and opportunities.

Edible flowers Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of end-use industries –

Food and Beverage Cocktails Savory dishes Salads Tea Bakery Desserts Others



On the basis of the nature of production-

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of availability-

Seasonal

Year-round

On the basis of flower type-

Edible Hibiscus

Edible Dandelion

Edible Rose

Other edible flowers

On the basis of formulation-

Specific flower based

Blends of multiple flowers

On the basis of flower part being marketed-

Whole flower

Petals

Others

Edible Flowers Market:

Examples of some of the key participants of global edible flowers market are Fresh Origins, LLC, THE SECRET GARDEN, Petite Ingredient, Scarborough Farms, Inc., little wild things farm, Cherry Valley Organics, Ottawa Edible Flowers, Betty Mackey, FARM.ONE, Pretty Produce and many others involved in the cultivation, packaging, and selling of edible flowers.

Edible Flowers Market: Key Developments

The market for edible flowers is developing with new product launches with time. For instance, Flowerdale Farm, an Australia based company that grows and supplies fresh produce launched new edible flower varieties in the year 2015. These new varieties launched were Fennel flower and Nasturtium Buds.

The edible flowers market is also developing in terms of product availability in different distribution channels. A very popular supermarket, Sainsbury’s, announced the launch of an edible flowers punnet in its fresh herbs fixture in the year 2017.

Opportunities For Edible Flowers Market Participants

The market for edible flowers foresees great opportunities to grow from research and development for lengthening the shelf life of edible flowers, which acts as one of the major concern faced by the growers and distributors of edible flowers. Apart from that, implementation of practices that reduce the possibilities of contamination by weeds will help their product reach customers as pure and contamination-free edible flowers. Further, the commercialization of edible flowers can be improved if producers adopt good safety practices against allergic edible flowers. Chemical free and organic farming practices can further enhance the product quality and help widen the organic segment of the market.

