Egg Replacement Powders Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 – 2028

In the recent decade, the field of baking has shown immense growth and along with it, baking mixtures, which are used for baking, have also witnessed high demand. Bakery products, such as bread, waffles, muffins, pastries and other bakery products, require eggs to provide softness and texture to all bakery products. Eggs also serve various other functions, such as coagulation, foaming and emulsification, etc.

A recent trend in the field of bakery is growing usage of egg replacement powders, protein extenders and egg extenders. Demand for egg replacement powders is being witnessed from various regions to counter the rising prices of eggs. Egg replacement powders are food ingredients added by bakers to a food product during the process of baking to help eliminate the need for eggs in that food product. These powders are highly economical and help counter the rising prices of eggs. These days, food manufacturers are increasingly using these powders as they efficiently perform all functions served by an egg. The usage of these powders will make the manufacturing process of food products economical and cost efficient. Growing demand in the food and beverages sector will enhance the growth of the egg replacement powders market during the forecast period.

Egg Replacement Powders and its Various Properties in the Food Industry:

Increasing demand for vegan food and clean label products has been increasing the demand for egg replacement powders. People having skin allergies and other skin related issues, cannot consume eggs. Conditions like this has led the food manufacturers to innovate new products such as egg replacement powders. This innovation benefits people by giving the whole nutrition content that is present in eggs. There are two types of egg replacement powders: dairy-based powders and non-dairy based powders. Dairy-based egg are mostly based on whey proteins derived from cow milk. Non-dairy based powders are made from wheat and maize. These powders are usually combined with water to produce a liquid that has a liquid egg’s consistency. Egg replacement powders can replace eggs in cakes and other products without compromising their taste, shelf life and quality. Egg replacement powders are expected to witness high potential in future due to growing demand from food and beverage industry and as these powders are very similar to eggs in terms of taste, color and flavor. There is a high potential for these powders in the food industry and is expected to have a high demand throughout the forecast period.

Global Egg Replacement Powders Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global market has been segmented as:

Wheat

Maize

Milk and Milk Derived Proteins

Other Sources

On the basis of product type, the global market has been segmented as:

Dairy Based Egg

Non-dairy Based Egg

On the basis of end use, the global market has been segmented as:

Food manufacturers Bakery Confectionery

Food Services

Other End Uses

Global Egg Replacement Powders Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group, Florida Food Product, Puratos, MGP Ingredients, Tate & Lyle plc, Arla Foods, Corbion NV, Glanbia Plc, Ener-G Foods, Inc., Orchard Valley Foods Limited, Natural Products, Inc., TerraVia Holdings, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Ingredion Incorporated, among the other egg replacement powder manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Egg Replacement Powders Market

The concerned market is pegged to witness high potential for growth owing to the various benefits of egg replacement powders. The growing vegan population in regions, such as Northern America and Latin America, is predominantly preferring these powders in their food items. If the same approach is being followed by other developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa, the market for egg replacement powder is expected to increase.

