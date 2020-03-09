Egg Solids Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Egg solids are dried and dehydrated eggs that are sometimes also referred to as dried eggs. The manufacturers of egg solids have commercialized every part of the egg and sell them as egg white, egg yolk, whole egg and even specialty blends of egg with other ingredients such as salt or sugar as dried powders in solid form. Consequently, they benefit more when compared to conventional shell egg market players as they can deliver specifically the demands of consumers who need only egg white or egg yolk or whole. Therefore consumers, which are mostly end user industries, prefer egg solids more for waste reduction and revenue generating production with economical ingredients such as egg solids. Besides being economical, egg solids outcompete shell eggs by providing a longer shelf life of more than one year and much-reduced perishability. The above-mentioned factors have certainly enhanced consumer preference towards egg solids and have resulted in the increased consumption of egg solids. As a result, the market for egg solids is growing and is expected to experience a continued growth owing to its increased demand.

Rising Demand For Egg Solids In Food and Beverage End-Use Industry

The dynamics of egg solids market are dominated by positive drivers that are leading to an unprecedented growth of egg solids market. Egg solids are very high in protein content. Recent shifts observed in consumption patterns of protein rich diet has resulted in a continuously growing demand for protein-rich products such as egg solids. Consequently, it is driving the demand for such protein rich foods and egg solids. Further, this demand is aided by the direct B2B consumption of egg solids in bakery and confectionery segments of the food and beverage industry. Higher consumption is observed in ready to eat and processed but healthy food. This is majorly driving the demand for healthy and nutritious egg solids ingredients. Besides these driving factors, past outbreaks of epidemic diseases such as bird flu has drastically influenced the raw material availability for egg solids market. In addition, fluctuation in the prices of eggs hamper the stability of egg solids value chain. But, the market is still poised to grow because of the increased efforts made by manufacturers to overcome such restraints.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26278

Egg Solids Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end-use industries –

Food and Beverage Bakery Confectionery Others (sauces, noodles, etc.)

Animal feed

On the basis of formulation-

Whole egg

Egg yolk

Egg white

On the basis of type-

Standard

Blends (with additives such as salt, sugar and anti-cake agents)

Egg Solids Market: Key Participants

The egg solids market is flourished with many global market players. Some of the key market participants identified are Pearl Valley Specialty Egg Products, Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc., Rose Acre Farms, Nutriom OvaEasy, Bouwhuis-Enthoven, Michael Foods, Inc., Deps, IsoNova, UK Egg Centre Ltd, Sparboe, Omega Food BV and many others involved in egg solids production and processing.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26278