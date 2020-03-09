Electric Toothbrush Market to 2024: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Electric Toothbrush Market (by bristle type (soft and nanometer), head movement (rotation/oscillation and sonic/side-to-side),end user (children and adult)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Electric Toothbrush. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Electric Toothbrush cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Electric Toothbrush growth factors.

The forecast Electric Toothbrush Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Electric Toothbrush on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global electric toothbrush market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An electric toothbrush is a special type of toothbrush that is battery operated. This electric toothbrush can be both operated through rechargeable and non-rechargeable battery. The toothbrush makes rapid automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. The rotation or side-by-side movement of the head in the electric toothbrush is effective in removing plaque and reducing gingivitis. Further, electric toothbrushes are incorporated with advanced features that enhance the brushing experience and improve brushing habits. Some of the features include various brushing modes that are specialized for sensitive teeth, whitening benefits, and gum-massaging actions. In addition, pressure sensors are installed in the toothbrush to apply required pressure on the teeth and gums during brushing.

Growing urbanization and availability is helping to boost the growth of this market. This electric tooth brush helps to remove plaque effective compared to the manual brush, and provide a charming personality to the person. Hence it helps to provide a good personality. Additionally, availability of electricity helps to charge it whenever required. Hence, these two factors are helping to grow the market of electric toothbrush. The main advantage of powered toothbrush over manual toothbrush especially among differently abled population who lack manual dexterity, which required for optimum oral hygiene maintenance. Poor oral hygiene among differently abled population may be due to their functional limitations and limited access to undergo oral examination. This problem is solved by electric toothbrush, which has auto dexterity. Hence, this type of toothbrush is more popular among differently abled people. Hence, as the people with differentially able would grow, its market would grow.

The Asia-Pacific electric toothbrush market is witnessing a rapid growth rate, as electric toothbrushes have gained popularity due to their improved cleaning of the oral cavity, compared to a manual toothbrush. In addition, the upsurge in disposable income in this region and increase in the prevalence of dental caries drive the market growth.

Market Segmentation by Bristle Type, Head Movement and End User

The report on global electric toothbrush market covers segments such as, bristle type, head movement and end user. On the basis of bristle type the global electric toothbrush market is categorized into soft and nanometer. On the basis of head movement, the global electric toothbrush market is categorized into rotation/oscillation and sonic/side-to-side. On the basis of end user the global electric toothbrush market is categorized into children and adult.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global electric toothbrush market such as, Colgate Palmolive, FOREO, JSB Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MornWell, Panasonic Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Co (P&G), Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd. and Church & Dwight Co. Inc..

