Electric Wheelchair Market : Company Details, Development Trends and Competitors Analysis of International Market with Growth 2026

An electric wheelchair is a wheelchair that uses electric motor rather than manual power for functioning. Electric wheelchairs are useful for those who cannot use manual wheelchairs or who need to use wheelchairs for considerable long distance. These can be usually used by people who are physically challenged and also senior citizens with problems related to mobility. Design of a wheelchair consists of the following elements: battery, drive system, controller, and seat. The electric motors of these chairs are usually powered by 12-80 ampere per hour of rechargeable deep-cycle batteries. Some users are not able to use hand controllers and therefore, various other options are made available, for instance, sip and puff controllers, which works by blowing into the sensor. Electric wheelchair can also be used by people suffering from diseases such as chronic diseases and asthma. Electric wheelchair offers special features such as tilting capabilities, elevation of seats, and leg elevation. Electric wheelchair can also be dissembled and folded to take it around wherever needed. These are light in weight i.e. less than 100 lbs, and are also compact in size, which is ideal for narrow doorways and small spaces.

Electric Wheelchair Market Drivers:-

Growth of the electric wheelchair market is driver by increasing launches of new products with advanced technologies such as automatic folding wheelchair. For instance, in June 2018, Quantum Rehab launched Edge 3, the most advanced power chair, with an upgraded SRS (Smooth Ride Suspension). SRS provides stability, comfortable, and smooth ride. Its standard features include USB charger, drive wheel color accents, and front and rear fender lights. In 2017, Ivacare Corporation, a U.S.-based company, launched TDX-SP2 ELECTRIC WHEELCHAIR. This electric wheel chair has LiNX technology and advanced positioning. LiNX technology electronic system includes wireless programming and remote monitoring, which enables better clinical evaluations and touch screen display. This technology also enables easy intuitive programming and also hassle free functioning of the equipment for its customers. Other factors, which are expected to boost growth of the electric wheelchair market are rising geriatric population, rising awareness related to benefits of use of automated wheelchairs over manual wheelchairs, and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders in geriatric population. According to a survey conducted by Population Reference Bureau in 2016, there were over 46 million senior citizens of the age 65 and above in U.S. About 48% of this aging population are disabled due to age factor and chronic diseases. According to a survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2017, around 40 million people in the U.S. are physically challenged. Moreover, according to a survey conducted by Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016, over 117 million people were diagnosed with chronic disorders. All these factors are expected to support growth of the electric wheelchair market over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Electric Wheelchair Market Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global electric wheelchair market, and is also expected to exhibit a significant growth rate, owing to increasing launches of novel products in the market. For instance, in April 2018, Quantum Rehab, a U.S.-based company, launched Kozmo and Kozmo Portable. This device is especially made for children. The size of Kozmo Portable electric wheelchair is compact and easy to carry. It helps in fast transport and is convenient for parents and children. Moreover, in April 2018, Quantum Rehab launched products including TRU-BALANCE 3 and TRU- BALANCE FLEX. Such new range of products is expected to fuel growth of the electric wheelchair market. Furthermore, Medicare, national (U.S.) health insurance program provides reimbursements on buying an electric wheel chair. The patient pays 20% of the amount mentioned for a given product and Medicare pays the remaining 80%. Such reimbursement plans can boost adoption of the electric wheel chair market in North America.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness high growth in the global electric wheel chair market, due to rise of chronic diseases in geriatric population and increasing launch of electric wheel chairs with advanced technology. According to a survey conducted by National Institutes of health in 2015, cardiovascular disease is rising in Asian population. Cardiovascular disease has caused approximately 52% of deaths in India. For instance, in 2017, Whill Inc., a Japan-based company, launched Model M. This device has omni-wheel technology, which can be used on rough terrain. It also has a compact size and its agile steering can easily navigate in narrow and tight spaces. Such innovations are expected to fuel growth of the electric wheelchair market.

Electric Wheelchair Market Key Players:-

Drive Medical Ltd., Permobil AB, Quantum Rehab, GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karman Healthcare, Pride Mobility Products Corp, LEVO Ag, MEYRA GmbH, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Whill Inc., Sunrise Medical Limited.

