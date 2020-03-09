Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market is expected to reach US$ 17,544.3 Mn by the end of 2026

Persistence Market Research delivers comprehensive analysis on the global electrodeposited copper foils market in its updated report titled ‘Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026’. The long-term outlook on the global electrodeposited copper foils market remains positive and the market is expected to register lucrative growth, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Under thickness segment, the < 20 microns segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR, in terms of value, over the forecast period. Among application areas, the printed circuit boards segment is expected to witness healthy CAGR, in terms of value, over the forecast period. The global demand for electrodeposited copper foils is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,953.9 Mn by the end of 2018, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 19% over the year 2017. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a value share of 88.8% in the global electrodeposited copper foils market by 2018 end and it is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Electrodeposited copper foils play a significant role in the electronic industry and are used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs). Increasing demand for consumer electronic products and smartphones across the globe has resulted in a significant rise in the production of PCBs in the recent past. Electrodeposited copper foils are used extensively in PCB manufacturing. Along with this, electrodeposited copper foils are also used for the manufacturing of copper clad laminates. Thus, growth in the production of electronic products in developing countries is expected to create healthy growth opportunities for the global electrodeposited copper foils market. Moreover, increasing demand for electrodeposited copper foils for the manufacturing of Lithium-ion batteries for electrical vehicle will provide impetus to the growth of the Electrodeposited copper foils market during the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand/sale of hybrid/electric vehicles across the globe wherein Lithium-ion batteries are mainly used as a power source will directly influence the electrodeposited copper foils market. It is expected that demand for Lithium-ion batteries will register around 16% CAGR over the forecast period and will drive the demand in the electrodeposited copper foils market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the global electrodeposited copper foils market is estimated to face certain challenges in terms of pricing. This can mainly be attributed to rising prices of raw material i.e. copper and increasing gap between supply and demand, owing to which prices of electrodeposited copper foils are expected to witness above 3% Y-o-Y growth in the coming years. Increasing prices of electrodeposited copper foils may affect the growth of the electrodeposited copper foils market in near future.

Segmentation Analysis

Based on thickness, the < 20 microns segment is estimated to continue its dominance, in terms of value, over the forecast period. This can mainly be attributed to rising demand for electrodeposited copper foils for the manufacturing of lithium ion batteries and flexible & rigid PCBs across the globe

On the basis of application, the printed circuit boards (PCBs) segment is expected to dominate the market. This can mainly be attributed to significant growth of the smartphones and mobiles market and growing demand for consumer electronics devices across the globe

Along with this, the batteries application segment is projected to witness lucrative growth in terms of volume and value over the forecast period. In terms of value, the batteries segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for 88.8% value share in the global electrodeposited copper foils market by the end of 2018. The Asia Pacific electrodeposited copper foils market is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to high demand for electrodeposited copper foils in consumer electronic industry. China is expected to hold dominant revenue share in the APAC electrodeposited copper foils market over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the top companies operating in the global electrodeposited copper foils market, such as Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Arcotech Ltd., Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings Ltd, Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd., LS MTRON LTD, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., MINEREX AG, Circuit Foil Luxembourg, Suzhou Fukuda Metal Co., Ltd., LingBao Wason Copper Foil Co., Ltd., Targray Technology International, Inc., Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co., Ltd.