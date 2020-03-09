Emergency Medical Equipment Market With Top 20 Countries data, Production, Sales, Consumption Comparison Analysis and forecast to 2026

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is an important part of overall healthcare system, as it saves lives by providing care immediately. Global emergency medical services has advanced technically and contributes widely to overall function of health care systems. The World Health Organization (WHO) refers EMS systems as an integral part of any effective and functional health care system.

Emergency medical equipment facilitates patient care during medical emergencies such as accidents and natural calamities, helps prevent loss of life, and minimizes personal injuries. These equipment vary from basic stretchers to complex equipment used in intensive care units and theatres.

Growing need for emergency medical services due to increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and infectious diseases are expected to drive the global emergency medical equipment market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising incidence of natural disasters such as earthquake, floods, etc. and increasing incidence of trauma injuries are some other factors propelling demand for emergency medical equipment.

The global emergency medical equipment market size was valued at US$ 17.8 billion in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Market Dynamics:

Increasing geriatric population prone to various medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest, respiratory disorders, and other medical urgency and rising incidences of natural calamities require advanced emergency medical care. According to American Heart Association 2016 report, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for around 17.3 million deaths annually and is expected to reach over 23.6 million by 2030.

According to GRID-Arendal, an official United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) 2018, with the growing population and infrastructures, the world’s exposure to natural hazards is increasing inevitably. Therefore, all these factors are collectively rising the demand for emergency medical services eventually driving the emergency medical equipment market revenue.

Despite the increasing demand, the emergency medical services varies drastically from developed to developing countries. Low and middle-income countries lack comprehensive EMS that can be accessed throughout the country which can be a restraining factor for emergency medical equipment market growth. However, some of these countries are involving international industry players to explore untapped opportunities in emerging economies.

Increasing demand for emergency care is expected to drive the emergency medical equipment market growth:

Increasing medical emergency cases due to rise in health problems such as heart attacks, breathing disorders, coupled with other elderly associated emergencies, and rising incidences of trauma injuries are the major factors driving the global emergency medical equipment market growth. Trauma injury is the leading cause of mortality and hospitalization worldwide.

Patients with multiple injuries are prevalent across the globe, increasing the complexity of trauma care and treatment, thereby demanding advanced emergency medical services. According to a NCBI report of 2017, demand for prehospital emergency services has increased intensely over the past 20 years. In England, emergency services demand has increased by 125%, from around 4 million calls in 1994 and 1995 to 9 million ambulance calls in 2014 and 2015. Similarly, in the U.S. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transports have increased from 16,000,000 in 2006 to 28,004,624 in 2009.

Emergency Medical Equipment Market – Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global emergency medical equipment market include,

3M, Abbott, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Medical, BD, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Henry Schein, Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation

