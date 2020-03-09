Endometriosis Treatment Market, 2018-2026 – Industry Applications,Market Share, Segmentation, Company Share: Coherent Market Insights

Endometriosis is a painful medical condition in which the tissue that lines in the inner part of the uterus i.e. endometrium grows outside the uterus. Endometriosis tissue is found in fallopian tubes, ovaries, and tissue lining the pelvis. In endometriosis, endometrial tissue which is displaced acts in the usual way i.e. it thickens, breaks down and eventually bleeds like in every menstrual cycle. As the displaced tissue has no other way to exit the body it gets trapped outside the uterus. Involvement of ovaries in endometriosis leads to formation of cysts called endometriomas. Due to this the surrounding tissues form an adhesion (abnormal bands of fibrous tissue that cause pelvic organs and tissues to stick to each other) or a scar tissue near the ovaries.

Primary symptom of endometriosis is pain in pelvic area, which is associated with menstrual cycle. Other signs and symptoms of endometriosis include pain in pelvic region before menstrual cycle, pain in lower back during menstrual period, pain after intercourse in pelvic area, pain during urination, excessive bleeding between periods, fatigue, diarrhea, constipation, and nausea during menstrual cycle. Risk factors of endometriosis include infertility, onset of menstrual cycle at early age, short menstrual cycles, menopause at an older age, low body mass index, uterine abnormalities, and medical condition, which prevents normal passage of menstrual flow.

Endometriosis Treatment Market Drivers:-

Increasing research activities for development of new drugs for the global endometriosis treatment market is expected to be a major driver for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance in 2017, AbbVie, biopharmaceutical company in co-operation with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc submitted New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and drug Administration (FDA) for a new drug named elagolix. It is an orally administering gonadotropin releasing hormone antagonist, which is being evaluated for management of pain associated with endometriosis.

Launch of products by manufacturer is also expected to drive global endometriosis treatment market growth. For instance, in 2018, LASCO distributors in association with Bayer healthcare launched new drug visanne, which is indicated for endometriosis treatment.

Other factors such as increase in prevalence of endometriosis, robust pipeline, awareness about endometriosis is expected to support endometriosis treatment market growth. For instance, Triptoreline sponsored by University Hospital, Rouen is in Phase 3 Clinical Trials; Triptoreline cures deep endometriosis in the rectum , Myovant Sciences has Relugolix in phase 3 Clinical Trials; Relugolix ceases non-menstrual pelvic pain, Indocyannine Green sponsored by University Hospital in Phase 4 Clinical Trials; Indocyannine Green treats recto vaginal endometriosis, Dienogest sponsored by the University Of Hong Kong is in Phase 4 Clinical Trials; dienogest stops the reoccurance of endometriosis cyst, Merional sponsored by Cario University is in phase 3 Clinical Trials; Merional controls intrauterine insemination cycles in women having endometriosis.

According to a survey conducted by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2014, endometriosis is estimated to affect 10% of female in the reproductive age and more than 50% in infertility patients, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the endometriosis treatment market over the forecast period.

Availability of alternative treatment options such as Intrauterine Systems (IUS) is key factor restarting growth of the market. IUS is a T-shaped device inserted in womb by the doctor. Moreover, treatment of endometriosis consists of use of oral contraceptives or GnRH agonists. Most of these therapies have adverse effects on the body due to hormonal changes and it also includes the risk of recurrence of endometriosis.

Endometriosis Treatment Market Regional Analysis:-

Asia Pacific endometriosis treatment market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to initiative taken by the government to improve health of women in Australia. According to the George institute of global health, in 2018, government of Australia allocated about US$ 2.5 million for research in the field of endometriosis. It includes around US$ 120,000 for campaigns, which will provide education and awareness regarding endometriosis and also a research grant for National Health and Medical Research Council.

Europe region is projected to witness growth in the endometriosis market over the forecast period due to robust drugs pipeline. For instance, Pleyris sponsored by University Magna Graecia is in Phase 3. According to a study conducted by BJOC: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 2015, in Europe endometriosis affects more than 10% of premenopausal women and 30-50% of the women suffering from symptoms of endometriosis. Increasing number of endometriosis patients is fueling Europe endometriosis treatment market growth.

Endometriosis Treatment Market Key Players:-

Key players operating in global endometriosis treatment market include Astra Zeneca Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, AStellas Pharma, Bayer AG, Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie, PfizerInc, Takeda Pharmaceutica, and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

