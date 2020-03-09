Fibrosarcoma Drugs Market Growing Demand 2018 to 2026

Fibrosarcoma is a rare type of soft tissue malignant tumour composed solely of fibre-forming connective tissue called as fibroblasts. Although, this condition can occur at any age, it is commonly diagnosed between the age of 30-60 years. Patients suffering from genetic conditions such as retinoblastoma, nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome are more prone to develop fibrosarcoma. However, precise cause of disease is unknown. Furthermore, individuals undergoing radiation therapy or having lymphedema or get exposed to chemicals such as thorium dioxide vinyl chloride or arsenic are more prone to fibrosarcoma. This disease is symptomized by muscular pain, which increases exponentially with time. It is diagnosed by bone lesions in radiograph, followed by advanced imaging and laboratory test and confirmed by biopsy results. Treatment of the disease depends on the stage of tumour during diagnosis. Surgery and radiation therapy are the treatment used for fibrosarcoma. Currently, limited number of treatment methods and various side effects of chemotherapy such as hair loss or low blood platelet count are propelling demand for research and development activities in fibrosarcoma treatment.

Fibrosarcoma Drugs Market- Regional Analysis:

The global fibrosarcoma market is projected to hold dominant position in North America over the forecast period, due to increasing research activities leading to better fibrosarcoma treatment. Furthermore, well-developed healthcare infrastructure is fuelling growth of fibrosarcoma market. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market over the forecast period due to developing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness regarding conditions of fibrosarcoma.

Fibrosarcoma Drugs Market- Competitor:

Major players operating in fibrosarcoma drugs market include Cadila Healthcare Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer limited, Johnson & Johnson., and Celon Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

