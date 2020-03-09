Floating Production System Market Report 2019 By Trends, Applications, Competitive Strategies and Future Outlook 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Floating Production System Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Floating Production System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Floating Production System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floating Production System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chevron

Petrobras

Shell

BW Offshore

TOTAL

BP

Golar LNG

Petronas

MODEC

SBM Offshore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading)

Production Semisubmersible

SPAR

TLP (Tension Leg Platforms)

Other

Segment by Application

Energy Enterprises

Government

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure:

Table of Contents

1 Floating Production System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Floating Production System

1.2 Floating Production System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Floating Production System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading)

1.2.3 Production Semisubmersible

1.2.4 SPAR

1.2.5 TLP (Tension Leg Platforms)

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Floating Production System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Floating Production System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Energy Enterprises

1.3.3 Government

1.4 Global Floating Production System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Floating Production System Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Floating Production System Market Size

1.5.1 Global Floating Production System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Floating Production System Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Floating Production System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Floating Production System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Floating Production System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Floating Production System Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Floating Production System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Floating Production System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floating Production System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Floating Production System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Floating Production System Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Floating Production System Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Floating Production System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Floating Production System Production

3.4.1 North America Floating Production System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Floating Production System Production

3.5.1 Europe Floating Production System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Floating Production System Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Floating Production System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Floating Production System Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Floating Production System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Floating Production System Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Floating Production System Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Floating Production System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Floating Production System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Floating Production System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Floating Production System Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Floating Production System Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Floating Production System Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Floating Production System Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Floating Production System Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Floating Production System Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Floating Production System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Floating Production System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floating Production System Business

7.1 Chevron

7.1.1 Chevron Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Chevron Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Petrobras

7.2.1 Petrobras Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Petrobras Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Shell

7.3.1 Shell Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Shell Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BW Offshore

7.4.1 BW Offshore Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BW Offshore Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TOTAL

7.5.1 TOTAL Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TOTAL Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 BP

7.6.1 BP Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 BP Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Golar LNG

7.7.1 Golar LNG Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Golar LNG Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Petronas

7.8.1 Petronas Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Petronas Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 MODEC

7.9.1 MODEC Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 MODEC Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SBM Offshore

7.10.1 SBM Offshore Floating Production System Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Floating Production System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SBM Offshore Floating Production System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Floating Production System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Floating Production System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Floating Production System

8.4 Floating Production System Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Floating Production System Distributors List

9.3 Floating Production System Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Floating Production System Market Forecast

11.1 Global Floating Production System Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Floating Production System Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Floating Production System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Floating Production System Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Floating Production System Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Floating Production System Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Floating Production System Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Floating Production System Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Floating Production System Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Floating Production System Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Floating Production System Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Floating Production System Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Floating Production System Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Floating Production System Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Floating Production System Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Floating Production System Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

