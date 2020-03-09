Foam Dressing Market 2026 Application, Consumption, Market Share, Growth Opportunities, Regions

A typical wound dressing plays an important role in the healing process. Dressing protects the affected area from bacteria and other harmful particles and provides an environment for healthy healing. Foam dressing is effective for managing exuding wounds by providing a moist environment conducive to the wound healing and reducing dressing pain and discomfort.

Foam dressing are made up of semipermeable polyurethane. The interaction region of a foam dressing is non-linting and no-adherent, which makes them easy to remove than other wound dressings. Foam dressing has outer layer that is often hydrophobic or waterproof, which keeps out harmful bacteria and other particulates. Foam dressing can be used for surgical wounds, skin graft, minor burns, abrasions, infected wounds, lacerations, draining peristomal wounds, and leg ulcers. Adhesive foam dressings and non-adhesive foam dressings are available in the market.

Foam Dressing Market – Regional Insights

Based on regions, the global foam dressing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in the foam dressing market, owing to quick adoption of technological advance products and approval of the foam dressing kits for combinational therapy by the U.S FDA is expected to propel market growth in the region. For instance, in 2015, Devon Medical Products Inc. received a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its extriCARE 2400 negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) pump to operate with its foam dressing kit.

Asia Pacific market is expected to show significant growth in the foam dressing market, owing to rising injury and trauma cases in the region. For instance, according to the Indian Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Transport, around 4,80,652 road accidents occurred in 2016, claiming 1,50,785 lives and 4,94,624 people were injured.

Foam Dressing Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in global foam dressing market include Medtronic Plc., Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Mlnlycke Health Care AB, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Winner Medical Group Inc., BSN Medical, and Smith & Nephew Plc.

