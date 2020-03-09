Forging Market 2018 Global Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Forging involves the processing of metal through pounding, pressing, and squeezing under high-pressure conditions to give it a particular size and shape as desired by customers.
The analysts forecast the global forging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global forging market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of forging in various end-user industries.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Forging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AICHI STEEL
• Alcoa
• ATI
• Bharat Forge
• NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL
• thyssenkrupp
Market driver
• Growing investments in renewable energy
Market challenge
• Lightweight materials used for automobile manufacturing
Market trend
• Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with forging technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Global forging market by automotive
• Global forging market by others
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Global forging market by closed die forging
• Global forging market by open die forging
• Global forging market by seamless rings
• Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Forging market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Forging market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Forging market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Developments in robotics to enhance forging operations
• Integration of IoT with forging technology
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• AICHI STEEL
• Alcoa
• ATI
• Bharat Forge
• NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL
• thyssenkrupp
Continued….
