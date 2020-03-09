Future of Global Compostable Tableware Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitled Compostable Tableware Market (by type (bowl and lids, cups, portion cups and lids, containers and lids, plates, reusable dishware, straw and cup sleeves, compostable spoons, and others), end-user (household, food joints & takeaways, hotels, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Compostable Tableware. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Compostable Tableware cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Compostable Tableware growth factors.

The forecast Compostable Tableware Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Compostable Tableware on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global compostable tableware market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Compostable tableware’s products are used for serving food. These products are biodegradable and release valuable nutrients into the soil, aiding the growth of trees and plants when they breakdown. Compostable plates can be placed into the compost bin after use. These products degrade within several months in an industrial composting facility and produce no toxic residues. These plates are reusable and are made up of renewable resources. These renewable sources are made from all-natural materials such as agricultural residues, palm leaves, bagasse, bamboo, and cornstarch-based PLA plastic. These eco-friendly tableware’s are sturdy enough to hold hot or cold food and easily gets biodegraded after use.

Compostable plates and bowls are the perfect solutions for emerging green businesses. The growing awareness about the adverse effects of plastic such as massive plastic pollution and its grave consequences on aquatic and aerial creatures after dumping this product into the sea are the major driving factors for the growth of compostable tableware market. The increasing demand for safe, sustainable and environmental friendly cutlery owing to the rising number of fast food restaurants and cafeterias is boosting the compostable tableware market. Compostable disposables are a viable alternative that provides the convenience of disposable plates when used in catering for parties, picnics or other occasions along with an added advantage of no negative impact to the eco-system. However, the lack of awareness about the benefits of compostable tableware’s and the poor management of organic waste hampers the growth of compostable tableware market. The cost of compostable tableware is also higher as compared to the traditional disposables. Moreover, the rising enforcement of environmental laws and the growing need for better waste management is anticipated to create an opportunity for the growth of compostable tableware market.

According to the geographies, Asia Pacific dominates the compostable tableware market owing to the growth of the compostable tableware producing companies in this region. In addition, the governmental initiatives to promote the usage of environment-friendly products are also anticipated to boost the growth of the compostable tableware market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is also one of the fastest growing regions, owing to the huge investments in research and development by private as well as government sectors in the development of compostable tableware market.

Market Segmentation by Type and End-User

The report on global compostable tableware market covers segments such as type and end-user. On the basis of type, the global compostable tableware market is categorized into bowl and lids, cups and lids, portion cups and lids, containers and lids, plates, reusable dishware, straw and cup sleeves, compostable spoons, and others. On the basis of end-user, the global compostable tableware market is categorized into household, food joints & takeaways, hotels, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global compostable tableware market such as Ecoware, Stalk Market, Vegware Limited, Chuk, PAPPCO Greenware, BIOTREM, and Minima.

