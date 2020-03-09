Gamma Probe Device Market 2018-2026| Effective Supply Chain Management To Boost Demand

Gamma probe device enables surgeons to identify radio-labelled tissue during pre-operation and intra-operation for radio guided diagnosis and surgery. Surgeons often find it difficult to locate tissues, such as tumors, parathyroid glands, and lymph nodes, within the human body. Therefore, proper utilization of a gamma probe allows the surgeon to make a smaller incision and the tissues of interest have been located. One of the most common uses of gamma probes is in one of the surgical procedure called Sentinel Node Biopsy, used to determine whether a tumor has metastasized, or spread to new locations. This biopsies are common for staging breast cancer and melanoma, and are becoming increasingly popular in staging other forms of cancer also. The carrier substance or radionuclide such as Technetium-99m or Nano colloid or sestamibi are used as tracer for gamma probe device. Sentinel Node Biopsies most commonly use a radioisotope called Technetium-99m.

Gamma probe device are available in three forms – handheld, table-top and trolley mounted. The closed probe device market is driven by the factors like product launches with advanced feature, increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness among population about advantages of gamma radiation over other detection technique such as X-ray increasing adoption rate among patients and its usage by surgeons . On other hand, selection of cost-effective alternative by the patients is expected to be the major hurdle for gamma probe device market.

New product launches by the key players will fuel the growth of the global gamma probe device market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2016, Dilon Technologies, Inc., an innovative medical solution provider, introduced new purple Navigator 2.0 gamma probe system for sentinel lymph node biopsy. The system is aided by the features like wireless, simple to operate, exceptional extended life, and the ergonomic stainless steel probes, that can be sterilized by major sterilization methods. Moreover, this company also adopted inorganic strategies such as full service support to the existing Navigator GPS system in the field. Moreover, in year 2016, researchers of École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) developed wireless gamma probe, handle held and light weight, aiming to detect cancer cells and suspicious lymph nodes during surgery. According to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), parathyroid detection is growing fast, while the intraoperative use of gamma probes for direct tumor detection is just emerging.

The key players of global gamma probe device market are Dilon Technologies, Inc., Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc., Wake Medical Ltd., Ziteo Inc., Intramedical Imaging, LLC and Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation.

