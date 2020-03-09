Global Connected Bulb Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Connected Bulb Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Connected bulbs are embedded with chips that can communicate with computing devices like smartphones and watches.

A major factor that spurs the prospects for growth in this market is the advent of wireless networking technologies. What makes connected bulbs useful is that they have embedded IoT technology, which lets devices and appliances communicate with each other and also with the Internet.

The Americas will be the largest market for connected bulbs during the forecast period and will account for a market share of more than 40% by 2020. Some of the factors that contribute to this region’s high growth are high internet penetration and the presence of a well-developed IoT infrastructure. In this region, the utility companies are also focusing on adopting advanced metering, which in turn will compel end users to install more smart devices in their homes.

Connected bulbs work very efficiently and are more durable than incandescent bulbs. These bulbs along with smart appliances offer end users numerous benefits like reduced energy costs, remote access, safety, and a better quality of living.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Cree

Osram Sylvania

Philips

General Electric

Belkin

LiFi Labs

Segment by Type

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Segment by Application

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

