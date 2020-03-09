Global Duck Meats Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Duck Meats Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Duck Meats Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Duck meat products include fresh duck meats and processes duck meats.

During 2017, the fresh duck meat segment accounted for the major shares of the duck meat market. With the rising health concerns and increasing health issues due to the consumption of preservatives and artificial ingredients in processed foods, consumers opt for fresh duck meat than processed meat. Additionally, the easy availability from grocery and supermarkets also drives the demand for fresh duck meat.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the duck meat market throughout the forecast period. The consumption of duck meat is growing in APAC due to the rising health awareness and the health benefits of different varieties of meat including duck meat. Also, the demand for duck meat is rising in the region due to the increasing urbanization, rising population, requirement in the export sector, and development in the transportation sector.

The global Duck Meats market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

AJC International

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Maple Leaf Farms

New Hope Liuhe

Pepe’s Ducks

Shandong New Hope Liuhe Group

Segment by Type

Fresh Duck Meat

Processed Duck Meat

Segment by Application

Foodservices

Retails

