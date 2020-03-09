Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market 2019-26 Competition Landscape, Status, Opportunity, Challenges and High Growth Segments
Major Key Players of the Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market are:
Robert Bosch
ZF Friedrichshafen
Continental
Aisin AW
Hyundai Mobis
AC Propulsion (ACP)
Siemens
Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor
Shanghai Edrive
Hunan CRRC Times Electric Vehicle
WanxiangQianchao
Shanghai DAJUN Technologies
Jing-Jin Electric
Xinzhi Motor
Jiangxi Special Electric Motor
Zhejiang Founder Motor
Wolong Electric
Major Types of Electric Vehicle Drive Motors covered are:
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
AC Asynchronous Motor
Brushless DC Motor
Hybrid Excitation Synchronous Machine (HESM)
Major Applications of Electric Vehicle Drive Motors covered are:
Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
