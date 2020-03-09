Global Electrochromic Smart Glass Market to Witness Significant Rise in Revenue During 2015 – 2021

An Electrochromic smart glass is a technological glass, which can change its properties according to the needs of its environment. Electrochromic smart glasses consist of two glass panes with various layers sandwiched between them. Electrochromic smart glasses can be tinted, clear, colored, and opaque. This glass has the capacity to modulate heat and transmit light transmission according to the situation. Low-power consumption and integration of color without color filters are some of the advantages of electrochromic smart glasses. The switching speed of electrochromic glass is slow and it varies according to the size of the glass panel. Larger glass panels may generally take more respond time as compared with shorter glass panels. The desire to regulate the solar radiation through the windows is one of the key reason; most people prefer to use electrochromic smart glass.

Electrochromic smart glasses is are modern and innovative smart glasses, which can be used in educational, buildings, corporate, commercial, and residential buildings, hotels, hospitals, labs, and retail outlets , commercial and residential building to create partitions in their walls, windows, and skylights. GrowIIncrease in architectural ing investments over architectural segment further helps to increase in boosting the growth of the electrochromic smart glass market. Aviation is also one of the major sectors, where the demand for electrochromic smart glasses is expected to growing during the forecasted period.This further helps in the growth of global electrochromic smart glass market.

Application of eElectrochromic smart glasses is found a wide range of application in the in the automobile sector. Premium automobile players, such as Mercedes-Benz SLK and BMW AG, use electrochromic smart glasses in their windows and roofs. Global brands such as SAGE Electrochromics and Smartglass International Limited offer most highly-innovative electrochromic smart glasses in the market with emphasis equipped with the latest technologies and better quality. GrowinIIncreaseing in investments over research and development, on electrochromic smart glass and introduction of new technology and technological advancements further helps in the drive the growth of the electrochromic smart glass market.

Asia Pacific is one of the prominent markets for electrochromic smart glass market. With the growthIncrease mining investments over in domestic and institutional buildings construction in Asia Pacific, is boosting the growth of the electrochromic smart glass market is also on the risen this region. Rising economy and grow increasing ng household income are some of the key factors which triggers driving the growth of the electrochromic smart glass market in Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific, This region is expected to witness the fastest-growing market for electrochromic smart glasses during the forecasted period. In the U.S., the energy consumed by commercial and residential buildings is estimated to be around 40% of the total nation’s annual energy consumption of the country. Heat transmission through windows accounts s for around 20% of the total energy consumed. by buildings.The Use of electrochromic smart glasses further helps in the energy reduction of energy consumption. Government initiatives regarding promote the Net-Zero energy Buildings concept further helps in the drive the growth of the electrochromic smart glass market. In North America, the U.S. holds the largest market share of the electrochromic smart glass market. The global of electrochromic smart glass market is expected to grow in witness a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period from 2014 to- 2020.

Some of the major companies operating in the global electrochromic glass market are Smartglass International Limited, SAGE Electrochromics, Asahi Glass Corporation , View, Inc., Shenzhen Hongjia Glass Product Co, Dupont, Saint-Gobain S.A., and Guangdong Kangde Xin Window Film Co., Ltd.