Global Engine Oil Additives Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Engine Oil Additives is one kind of additives of the engine oil; it can improve the function of the engine oil. The additives include single component and additive package. The single component’s price is lower than the additive package.

Scope of the Report:

The Global production of the engine oil additives is about 4000 K MT in 2015. The production region is relative dispersion. The main manufactures are Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron Oronite, Afton; they occupy more than 80% market share.

The main consumption regions are also concentrated in the North America, Europe, Asia and Other. The consumption companies are the manufactures which produce the Engine Oil; they occupy the main market share.

The worldwide market for Engine Oil Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 12900 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Engine Oil Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron Oronite

Afton

Tianhe

Chemtura

Jinzhou Kangtai

Wuxi South

Jinzhou Xinxing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Component

Additive Package

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Engine

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Engine Oil Additives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Engine Oil Additives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Engine Oil Additives in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Engine Oil Additives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Engine Oil Additives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Engine Oil Additives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Engine Oil Additives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Engine Oil Additives Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Engine Oil Additives Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Engine Oil Additives by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Engine Oil Additives by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Engine Oil Additives by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Engine Oil Additives by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Engine Oil Additives by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Engine Oil Additives Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Engine Oil Additives Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Engine Oil Additives Market Forecast (2019-2024)



