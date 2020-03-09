Global Flea And Tick Product Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Flea and Tick Product Market (by product (spot on, an oral pill, shampoo, and powder), pet type (dog and cat), distribution (pet superstore, online channel, hypermarket, and supermarket)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Flea and Tick Product. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Flea and Tick Product cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Flea and Tick Product growth factors.

The forecast Flea and Tick Product Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Flea and Tick Product on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global flea and tick product market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Flea and tick products are pesticides or repellents that are used to treat or avoid flea and tick infection in animals such as dogs and cats. Flea and ticks are parasites that cause uneasiness and illness in pets. Fleas cause allergic reaction and itching that results in anemia in animals. Infections such as Lyme disease can be transmitted through ticks. Tick bites are irritating and painful and the diseases they transmit are anaplasmosis, babesiosis ehrlichiosis and so on. Flea and tick prevention is one of the best ways to keep the pets well.

Growing consciousness for pet care to protect pets from the parasite attacks and itching caused due to fleas and ticks has resulted in the rising demand for flea and tick products. Consumers are demanding these products in order to keep their pets healthy. Moreover, product accessibility through different channels and changing consumer approach toward pets are also some of the main factors boosting the demand for flea and tick products. Hence, repetitive habits and consciousness of consumers depending on these pet products are predicted to drive the demand for flea and tick products in the upcoming year. On the other side, growing concern for the side effects of the flea and tick products such as loss of hair, rashes, vomiting and so on hampers the growth of the flea and tick products market.

In terms of geographies, North America is the largest growing region in the global flea and tick product market followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in flea and tick products market. In North America region factors such as rising number of pet owners, and the growing concerns of pet owners towards the proper health of the pets are driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growth in the flea and tick product market in Europe region is due to the development of new products to satisfy the changing consumer preferences and increasing advancements in technology that are boosting the growth in this region. In addition, Asia Pacific region is driven by factors such as growing consciousness of pet health and acceptance of pet healthcare products.

Market Segmentation by Product, Pet Type, And Distribution

The report on global flea and tick product market covers segments such as product, pet type, and distribution. On the basis of product, the global flea and tick product market is categorized into a spot on, an oral pill, shampoo, and powder. On the basis of pet type, the global flea and tick product market is categorized into dog and cat. On the basis of distribution, the global flea and tick product market is categorized into pet superstore, online channel, hypermarket, and supermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global flea and tick product market such as, Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.), Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Sergeant’s Pet Care Products, Inc., Virbac Corporation, Zoetis Services LLC, Bayer AG, Ecto Development Corporation, Merial Animal Health Ltd and Hartz Mountain Corporation.

