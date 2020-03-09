Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Flexographic Printing Machine Market (by product type (stack press, common impression cylinder), technology (semi-automatic), printable substance (papers, plastics, metallic, transparency films, corrugated cardboard), application (label, packaging, print media)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Flexographic Printing Machine. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Flexographic Printing Machine cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Flexographic Printing Machine growth factors.

The forecast Flexographic Printing Machine Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Flexographic Printing Machine on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global flexographic printing machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Flexography is essentially a modern version of letterpress and is a most popular of all web-fed technologies that are expanded throughout the printing industry. Flexography is one of the most efficient and persistent printing tools that utilizes a flexible relief plate. Flexographic printing machine is used for printing on various type of substrates such as metallic films, plastic, paper, and transparent films. The flexography can print on non-porous substrates that are required for various types of food packaging. Flexible photopolymer printing plates imprint images across a wide range of surfaces that is one of the efficient method used in a flexographic press for huge volume requirements. Flexographic printing has more advantages over traditional lithographic printing presses such as high press speeds that are suited for medium to large printing jobs. Flexography includes applications such as medical packaging, food packaging, Brown corrugated boxes, and Self-adhesive labels. Furthermore, the flexographic printing machine used in common applications such as newspaper, magazines, telephone directories, business forms, and other media.

Flexographic printing machine offers several advantages over traditional offset printing technology methods. Flexographic printing machine are almost used on several types of surface and has improved print quality. This printing technology offers relatively low printing cost and is easily integrated with another machine type. It uses oil-based inks as well as water-based inks, which are non-toxic, and hence finds its application in food and medical packaging. The easy plate making process enables the operator to print millions of images with one template. These factors are responsible for driving the growth in the flexographic printing machine market. Attractive packaging is one of the important elements of marketing. The packaging of a product influences the buyers’ choice to purchase the product. Thus, several product manufacturers always innovate their designs to make the packaging attractive. Moreover, on-going growth in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods packaging industry acts as a major driver for the growth of this market. Besides this, technological advancements in the flexographic printing machine facilitate growth in this region. However, unstable prices of raw materials and gaining traction and capabilities of rotogravure printing machines could hamper the growth of the flexographic printing machine market. Moreover, usage of water-based flexographic ink has increased than the solvent-based inks that are providing a beneficial opportunity for the flexographic printing machine market.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominates the largest market share across the globe owing to Technological improvements in print quality and high press speed in the Asia Pacific region. Lower labor costs and industrial sector developments in China and India are fueling the growth of the flexographic printing machine market. Furthermore, North America is expected to hold the second largest market share followed by Europe in the global flexographic printing technology market. The Middle East and Africa region are expected to grow slowly in the flexographic machine market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Technology, Printable Substance, Application, And End User

The report on global flexographic printing machine market covers segments such as product type, technology, printable substance, application, and end user. On the basis of product type, the global flexographic printing machine market is categorized into stack press, in-line press, common impression cylinder press, and others. On the basis of technology, the global flexographic printing machine market is categorized into semi-automatic, and automatic. On the basis of printable substance, the global flexographic printing machine market is categorized into polyethylene, papers, plastics, metallic films, transparency films, corrugated cardboard, and others. On the basis of application, the global flexographic printing machine market is categorized into label, packaging, and print media & others. On the basis of the end user, the global flexographic printing machine market is categorized into pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, food & beverage, industrial, print media, shipping industry, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global flexographic printing machine market such as Nilpeter A/S, Polygraph Printing Technologies Ltd., Comexi, Palm Paper Machine, Wolverine Flexographic LLC, Aim Machintechnik Pvt. Ltd., MPS Systems B.V., Bobst Group SA, Edale UK Limited, and Mark Andy Inc.

