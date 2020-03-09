Global Glycated Albumin Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 – 2026

Glycated albumin refers to albumin that are bonded to glucose. Albumin is present in blood and body fluids organs, and functions to maintain the shape of cell and helps in the distribution of hormones, nutrients, and some drugs in the body. Glycated albumin has been described as novel biomarkers for the detection and management of diabetes. It has also gained importance in glycemic monitoring for diabetes mellitus over the past few decades.

Market Dynamics

Increasing approval of novel glycated albumin products by key players in the market is expected to drive global glycated albumin kits/assays market growth in the near future. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Japan-based Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation for its new Lucica Glycated Albumin-L, an in vitro diagnostic assay kit for glycated albumin (GA-L).

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase the demand for glycated albumin products, which can be used for the diagnosis/ detection of different types of diabetes such as type 1, and type 2 diabetes. For instance, according to the data published by the American Diabetes Associations in 2015, diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S., where around 30.3 million people in the U.S. are suffering from diabetes. Among these, around 193,000 people in the U.S. below the age of 20 are suffering from diabetes.

Increasing number of approvals of novel glycated albumin products in the market is expected to fuel the glycated albumin market growth in the near future

In 2015, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation received CE Marking for its new Lucica Glycated Albumin-L, an in vitro diagnostic assay kit, for glycated albumin (GA-L) in Europe. Lucica Glycated Albumin-L is used for the quantitative measurement of glycated albumin in human serum on compatible clinical chemistry analyzers. In 2015, Lucica Glycated Albumin-L received approval in Taiwan, in 2013 it received approval in Indonesia, and Korea.

In 2011, Diazyme Laboratories, Enzymatic glycated serum protein (GSP, Glycated Albumin) Assay Kit received approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Enzymatic glycated serum protein (GSP, Glycated Albumin) assay is two part liquid stable reagent, which can be used with various types of automated clinical chemistry analyzers. This product provides additional diagnostic values to clinical practices in diabetes management and screening. Thus, increasing approval of novel glycated albumin kits launched by key players in the market is expected to create a lucrative environment for the global glycated albumin market growth.

The global glycated albumin market value was US$ XX Mn in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Major Key Players:

Key players operating in the global glycated albumin market include Lifespan Biosciences, Biomatik Corporation, Abbexa Ltd., G Biosciences, DRG International, Inc., Amsbio LLC, Signalway Antibody LLC, United States Biological, Diazyme Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Exocell Inc., Biorbyt Ltd., and Epinex Diagnostics Inc.

