Global Glycinates Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During 2015 – 2021

Glycinates, also known as glycine chelates, are chemicals with good skin compatibility and foaming properties.These minerals are prepared with the help of amino acid and other high-quality chemicals in order to ensure the best quality of glycinates. Demand for glycinates is high among consumers due to their accurate composition, health benefits, and effectiveness. Glycinates are used in farming and agriculture industries to feed chicken and cattle in order to provide important nutrients for their growth. There are several types of glycinates formed after different chemical treatments such as protein digest-mineral glycinates, zinc glycinates, manganese glycinates, magnesium glycinates, copper glycinates, calcium glycinates, boron glycinates, cobalt glycinates, selenium glycinates, chromium glycinates, iodine glycinates, and molybdenum glycinates.

Some of the major properties of glycinates that are useful in its use as feed additives include improvement in growth and feed conversion, improvement in less fat meat, and enhancement in muscle and tissue growth and fertility.

Consumption of the selenium glycinate may increase the level of vitamin E in the body.Selenium deficiency may lead to white muscle disease. Chromium glycinate is a mineral used to improve growth rate and immune response in stressed cattle. Molybdenum glycinate is a nutritional animal feed supplement used to treat molybdenum deficiency in animals. Glycinates are sometimes used in the production of wine, as they not only contain yeast but also provide desired nutrients.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3883

Glycinate supply animal with a trace element and environment benefits from less excreted trace elements due to their high bioavailability. Moreover, some of their properties including high flow ability, miscibility, and water solubility drive the market for glycinates. In addition, they are odorless and user-friendly, as the particles do not raise dust. Glycinatesare gaining popularity due to their high efficiency. Due to their ability to improve mildness and sensor properties in a body wash, it is used in various cosmetics, thus increasing demand for glycinates.Other properties such as relatively-high availability of micronutrients and higher yield of crops compared to common synthetic chelates are driving growth of the glycinates market. However, the current legislations have lowered the use of inorganic minerals in nutritional needs, thus restraining growth of this market. Moreover, most of the metal glycinates available in the market are not in their original forms but are mixtures of metal glycine sulphates containing a high concentration of SO4.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3883

Europe leads the global glycinates market in terms of production and it has developed its own range of highly-pure and consistent metal bis-glycinate, which is a type of glycinates. Due to rise in per-capita income and population in countries such as India and China, Asia Pacific is leading the market for glycinates, followed by Europe. Increasing use of glycinates in cosmetics products has increased its demand in Europe and North America.

Some of the key players operating in the glycinates market includeBASF SE, Shanghai Greenearth Chemicals Co.,Ltd., Pinnacle Bioceuticals LLP and Glenmark Generics, Ltd.,PerfectIn PTFE Solution CO., LTD., China Skyrun Industrial CO., LTD., Guangzhou Quanto Chemical Co.,Ltd. and BALAJIAMINES, LTD.