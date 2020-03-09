Global Heart Pump Device Market: Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends, Emerging Size, Share, Sale and Forecast to 2024

Heart pump devices are mechanical circulatory support device that is used to support heart function and blood flow in individuals who have weakened hearts. These devices restore the heart to a normal rhythm and help prevent sudden cardiac death. These implantable mechanical pumps help pump blood from the lower chambers of the heart to the rest of the body. They are used in patients at risk for recurrent, sustained ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation. Heart pump devices are used in bridge-to-transplant therapy and destination therapy. It is also used to examine the effectiveness of treatment from medication or pacemaker.

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease to Drive the Heart Pump Devices Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease owing to unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and harmful use of alcohol drives the heart pump devices market. According to the American Heart Association, 4,600,000 people have congestive heart failure, and 550,000 new cases of congestive heart failure are diagnosed each year. In addition, the severe shortage of donor’s hearts limits the availability of transplantation for the growing number of patients with end-stage heart disease that increases the demand for heart pump devices. Moreover, the growth in the development of minimally invasive techniques to implant heart pump devices and substantial progress in size, durability, and reliability of the device creates opportunities for the growth of the heart pump device market.

Ventricular Assist Device Product Type Segment to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Heart Pump Device Market

The heart pump devices market is segmented into types, product type, and therapy. The Product type segment is further bifurcated into ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pumps, and the total artificial heart. Ventricular assist devices accounted for the significant market share of in 2016. The growth in ventricular assist devices is mainly driven owing to its benefits such as prolonged life support and ease in implantation. In addition, the increasing demand for minimally invasive therapies supports the growth of the market during the forecast period.

North America to Hold the Dominant Position in the Heart Pump Device Market

Geographically, the market is divided into the Americas, Europe, APAC and RoW. The North America dominated the heart pump device market. The U.S is a key country that is driving the North America heart pump device market. The growth in this region is mainly attributed owing to the sedentary lifestyle of the citizens and increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases. Moreover, high per capita expenditure on healthcare, high disposable income and reformation in the healthcare system such as reimbursement offerings is driving the demand for the heart pump device. Furthermore, the substantial investment occurring in both the public and private healthcare sectors and strong demand for high-quality medical technologies in Canada favours the growth of heart pump device market. These factors have led to growth in the North America market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing healthcare infrastructure in China and the booming medical tourism in India are expected to increase the demand for heart pump devices. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, overweight, and obesity, growing incidences of heart failure and increasing aging population in this region are anticipated to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific heart pump device market.

