Global Interactive Kiosk Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Interactive Kiosk Market (by components (hardware and software), type (vending machines, photo counters, check-in, coin, and currency counters and items), end-user (hospitality, government, entertainment, and transportation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Interactive Kiosk. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Interactive Kiosk cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Interactive Kiosk growth factors.

The forecast Interactive Kiosk Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Interactive Kiosk on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global interactive kiosk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal featured with particular hardware and software that provides information, communication, and knowledge. An interactive kiosk is used for education, ticketing and commerce, and entertainment. Advancement in technology has resulted in the development of kiosk and it is performing a broad range of functions such as show directions on map and bill payment. It has also added some customized components such as bill acceptor, card reader and thermal printers to perform the customized task.

Growing use of interactive kiosk helps people avoiding queues at the several service intensive places such as banks in making deposits & withdrawal, railways ticketing, and bill payments. Further, their applications at the airport for check-in and filling the immigration form, hospital, and governmental organization to keep records for the visitor are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, rising smartphone and tablet creation may make the use of interactive kiosk out of work, and this hampers the market growth.

Among geographies, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the interactive kiosk market. Factors driving the North America region for interactive kiosk market are owing to the strong economic conditions and high customer adoption rates. Further, growing demand for the general vending machine, growing use of kiosk at airports, a checkout counter in several stores such as Wal-Mart are also driving the growth of the market. In addition, the Asia Pacific market may also witness growth due to faster adoption of kiosk technology in a high ends service industry such as railways, retail industry, airports, and healthcare.

Market Segmentation by Components, Types, And End-Users

The report on global interactive kiosk market covers segments such as components, types, and end-users. On the basis of components, the global interactive kiosk market is categorized into hardware and software. On the basis of types, the global interactive kiosk market is categorized into vending machines, photo counters, check-in, coin, and currency counters and items. On the basis of end-users, the global interactive kiosk market is categorized into hospitality, government, entertainment, and transportation.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global interactive kiosk market such as KIOSK Information Systems, SlabbKiosks, Embross, Meridian, Advantech Co., Ltd., KAL, NCR Corporation, Source Technologies, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and REDYREF.

