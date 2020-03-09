Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025

“Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Mattresses have evolved over the years. In past years, mattresses were made of hair, feather, and straw. These days, mattresses are made of flexible polyurethane foams, innersprings, latex, and other products.

Growing health concerns, problems associated with sleeping disorders, and availability of attractive, stylish, decorative mattresses are the major factors driving the demand for mattresses globally. The applications of new advanced technology like Gribetz Batch Pro Panel Cutter, Sleeptracker technology in mattress production, and new product innovations have changed the scenario of the global mattress market, transforming the market from a low-growth market to a comparatively fast growing one. Currently, the market holds a broad range of products for consumers across all income groups and demographics.

The global Mattress and Mattress Component market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mattress and Mattress Component volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tempur-Pedic International

Simmons Bedding Company

Serta

Spring Air Company

Select Comfort

Southerland Bedding

Sealy Corporation

Kingsdown

King Koil

Zhejiang Huaweimei Group

Silentnight Group

Relyon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Foam

Hybrid

Innerspring

Latex Mattresses

Others

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial

