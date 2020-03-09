GLOBAL MINING CHEMICALS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025

“Mining Chemicals Market”

Mining Chemicals Market:

Executive Summary

Global Mining Chemicals Market to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025.

Global Mining Chemicals Market is valued at approximately USD 6.03 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with at approx. 4.60 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The advent of methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC) as a frother mainly for mineral flotation is considered as a key trend for the growth of the mining chemicals market over the forecast period. Additionally, the growing demand for minerals and other resources are also expected to supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

The rise of the market is backed owing to the growing mining activities along with the increasing investments on mining exploration. For Instance: according to the Brazilian Government in May 2017, the government has implemented a program named Investment Partnership Program with an aim to boost and supervise mining sector. Also, other investment opportunities include Eurasian resource Group’s $2.4 billion integrated iron ore mining and logistics projects. Similarly, in 2018, Chilean Copper Commission plans to invest $7.2 billion to support major mine projects owned by Mantos Copper, BHP, Teck, Codelco, Goldcorp and others. Thus, growing mining activities is expected to increase the demand for mining chemicals as these chemicals are used at the stage of processing the respective ores. As a result, the demand & adoption of mining chemicals would increase, contributing towards the market growth. Furthermore, growing importance of water management activities offers lucrative growth prospects for the mining chemical market. However, slow growth of mining industry in emerging economies acts as a key restraint for the mining chemical market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the mining chemicals market is segmented into type, mineral type and application. The type segment of global mining chemicals market is classified into flocculants, frothers, solvent extractants and grinding aids of which frothers holds the leading position owing to the increasing demand for better quality of minerals. On the basis of mineral type segment, the market is classified into base metals, non-metallic minerals, precious metals and rare earth metals. Also, the application segment is bifurcated into explosives & drilling, mineral processing, water and wastewater treatment and others of which mineral processing dominates the market due to rising demand for minerals.

The regional analysis of mining chemicals market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific dominates the mining chemicals market headed by China since the country is largest producer of minerals. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing number of mining activities along with the increasing investments on mining exploration. However, India and Australia are considered as lucrative countries in Asia-Pacific over the -forecast period of 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Cytec Industries Inc.

Kemira Oyj

The DOW Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Orica Limited

Arrmaz Products L.P.

Snf Floerger Sas

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Flocculants

Frothers

Solvent extractants

Grinding aids

By Mineral Type

Base Metals

Non-metallic minerals

Precious metals

Rare earth metals

By Application

Explosives & drilling

Mineral processing

Water and wastewater treatment

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Mining Chemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

