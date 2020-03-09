Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Studied By Storage Solution, Type, Deployment, End-Use Industry and Region 2017-2025

Network Attached Storage or NAS a computer data storage serve that is connected to a computer network and provides access to various kinds of data to a broad group of clients, and allows them to retrieve files from a centralized disk capacity. Users who work on a local area network connection or LAN can access the storage using a standard Ethernet connection. NAS has gained fair popularity among enterprises due to its ease of access, low cost and high capacity. NAS has the ability to handle unstructured data such as websites, video, audio, text files and MS Office documents. Network attached storage allows users to organize and share data more efficiently, especially work teams located in different geographies.

Rising need for storage devices in order to store and secure large amounts of data is a key factor driving market growth of network attached storage. Several enterprises especially in the BFSI and ITeS sectors have reduced their dependency on paperwork and focus more on producing data on computers and similar devices. This has led to growing need for external storage devices as an appropriate back-up solution, and also to store huge amounts of data. The impact of this driver is expected to strengthen by the end of the forecast period. Further, owing to the robust growth rate of unstructured data, which is expanding at a CAGR of more than 60% per annum and expected to show the same display over the past few years, the demand for NAS seems optimistic. High performance network attached storage systems are also enhancing their performance through data reduction and acceleration hardware techniques, to cut the amount of data which needs to be stored. Implementation of clustered NAS systems is yet another way to enhance performance. Clustered NAS joins file server nodes under a global namespace. In addition, unified or multiprotocol storage, that combines file and block storage, cloud storage, and open source NAS are some of the trends affecting the growth of the NAS market.

Based on storage solutions, the NAS solutions market has been segmented into scale-up NAS and scale-out NAS, where the latter is highly preferred among consumers, due to it being an improved technique over scale-up NAS, such as less hardware complexity and flexibility of scaling performance and capacity as and when required. Further, based on types, the market has been segmented into enterprise NAS storage, consumer level NAS, small & medium business NAS. Based on deployment type the market has been segmented into remote, hybrid and on-premise. Demand for hybrid solutions is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory in the coming years. Hybrid storage solutions offer the convenience of data residency for storing critical data, thereby facilitating the cloud-storage on non-essential data. Based on end-use industry, the market has been classified into telecom, consumer & retail, BFSI, healthcare, energy & power, media & entertainment and manufacturing among others. The BFSI sector is expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period, as it is continuously adopting latest processes in order to make their customers benefit easy solutions including online transactions, mobile applications and various others. Huge amounts of data are generated on a daily basis due to daily financial transactions happening across the globe. Such data is extremely sensitive and crucial, which calls for greater and sophisticated storage systems. This factor is greatly driving the demand for NAS in the BFSI sector.

North America dominated the global market for network attached storage in 2016 and expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period as well. U.S. is expected to lead the NAS market in North America. The BFSI sector led the growth of the NAS market in the U.S. The financial market in the U.S. is considered to be highly liquid. The finance and the insurance sector in the U.S. accounted for approximately 7.5%, of the GDP of the country, which is equivalent to US$ 1.45 Trn. In the same year, approximately 133 of the Fortune 500 companies have shifted their headquarters in the U.S. in order to leverage the country’s creative, comprehensive and competitive financial services sector. This signifies the strong growth of the NAS market in the country. Europe is the second largest region for the growth of the NAS market and is also expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period. Germany, U.K. and France are the frontrunners to the growth of the NAS market in Europe. Germany is considered as the largest telecom industry across Europe, with robust penetration in the mobile and broad brand sectors. The telecom industry in Germany amounted to US$ 64.6 Bn in 2017. Asia Pacific, however is expected to generate the highest growth during the forecast period, with China, Japan and India spearheading the growth of the market. Highly populous countries such as China and India, coupled with their strengthening economic conditions have become a lucrative area for expansion for several large corporations belonging to the end-use industries such as BFSI, telecom, consumer & retail among others.

“Notable players operating in the NAS market include The Hewlett-Packard Company, NETGEAR, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Seagate Technology Plc, and Dell among others.”

