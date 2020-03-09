Global Organic Personal Care And Cosmetics Products Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market (by product type (skin, hair, oral care, makeup, color cosmetics), distribution channel (organized retail, online sale, convenient store)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products growth factors.

The forecast Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Organic personal care products are used in personal hygiene and beautification purpose. The subsectors of organic personal care products comprise organic cosmetics and organic personal hygiene. Some of the products that are included in organic personal care are toothpaste, toilet paper, talcum powder, moisturizer. Additionally, it includes shaving cream, perfumes, pomade, makeup, lotion, lipstick, lip gloss, facial tissue, eyeliner, deodorant, cotton pads, cotton swabs, colognes, and cleansing pods etc. Continuous growing awareness regarding the various benefits of organic personal care products over synthetic personal care products is generating huge demand globally. Organic products are derived from natural resources, that are free from harmful chemicals. The spiral growth in the demand for organic personal care products in recent times is prompting manufacturers to introduce new products and focus on research and development. As a result, the organic and natural personal care market has become a major segment of the cosmetics and wellness sector over the past few years and the trend is poised to continue over the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations, especially in developed countries, have forced the companies to introduce organic products over chemical products because these are not harmful as compared to chemical products. Additionally, chemically formulated cream use several rare animals’ extracts, and promote the poaching of these rare animals, whereas organic beauty care products don’t require animal extracts. Longtime application of chemically formulated beauty products on face deform the color complexion of consumers. Hence now consumers are preferring the organic one compared to chemically formulated products. Increasing consciousness about personal appearance and overall health awareness are helping to the growth of organic personal care and cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing disposable income coupled with improved standards of living drive the adoption of personal care and organic cosmetics products. However, the brief shelf life of organic personal care and cosmetics and the availability of advanced beauty treatments are restricting the growth of this market. However, the government support and regulation would offer several growth opportunities to the players in the market.

Globally, North America holds a lion share of organic personal care and cosmetics product market. Europe follows North America in terms of demand for organic personal care products and is expected to remain a lucrative regional market for the same through the course of the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of organic personal care and cosmetics products among consumers. Further entry of several multinational companies in this region is helping to grow this market. Additionally, the influx of working women and their increasing disposable income is boosting the growth of this market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and Distribution Channel

The report on global organic personal care and cosmetics products market covers segments such as product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market is categorized into skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup or color cosmetics, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market is categorized into the organized retail store, online sale, and convenient store.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market such as L’Occitane en Provence, LOreal International, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bees, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A, Yves Rocher, Weleda, and Aubrey Organics.

