Global Pen Tablet Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

A pen tablet (also known as a digitizer, drawing tablet, digital drawing tablet, graphic tablet, or digital art board) is a computer input device that enables a user to hand-draw images, animations and graphics, with a special pen-like stylus, similar to the way a person draws images with a pencil and paper. These tablets may also be used to capture data or handwritten signatures. It can also be used to trace an image from a piece of paper which is taped or otherwise secured to the tablet surface. Capturing data in this way, by tracing or entering the corners of linear poly-lines or shapes, is called digitizing.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Wacom, UGEE, ViewSonic, Samsung, Hanwang, Bosto andAIPTEK etc. The revenue of Pen Tablet is about 489685K USD in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption of Pen Tablet, with a revenue market share nearly 29.98% in 2015.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the revenue market share over 28.35% in 2015. Japan is another important consumption market of Pen Tablet.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pen Tablet market will register a 14.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10300 million by 2024, from US$ 5360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pen Tablet business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pen Tablet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pen Tablet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Level of pressure

512 Level

1024 Level

2048 Level

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial design

Animation and Film

Advertising

Others

Splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UGEE

ViewSonic

Samsung

Hanwang

Bosto

AIPTEK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pen Tablet consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pen Tablet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pen Tablet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pen Tablet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pen Tablet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

