Global Pregnancy Products Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Our latest research report entitled Pregnancy Products Market (by product types (stretch mark minimizer, body restructuring gel, toning/firming lotion, breast cream, nipple protection cream, itching cream), distribution channel (hospital, independent pharmacies, drug, online store)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Pregnancy Products. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Pregnancy Products cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Pregnancy Products growth factors.

The forecast Pregnancy Products Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Pregnancy Products on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global pregnancy products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pregnancy, also known as gestation, is the time during which one or more offspring develops inside a woman. Multiple pregnancies involve more than one offspring, such as twins. During these periods women need several types of product for the better maintenance of her body and fetus. Pregnancy products are those that are meant for physical changes in pregnant women during and after pregnancy.

A gradual shift in trend from traditional home remedies for skin care during pregnancy to commercially available products has been observed over the past few years. In addition, the rising awareness is driving the attention of consumers towards the use of safer and more effective skincare solutions. The market for organic alternatives to pregnancy care products is on the rise. Rising R&D for the pregnancy product is resulting in the introduction of several newer variants that are more effective and safer. Along with safety concerns during pregnancy, expecting mothers also focus on skincare and physical appearance post-pregnancy, which is encouraging the adoption of pregnancy care products among them. Discomfort during pregnancy has become a major issue for women across the globe. Extensive campaigns of market players to influence potential consumers through social media and other advertising media are propelling the penetration and adoption of these products in developing countries. Consumers often rely on social media and other advertising media when making a choice for pregnancy-related products. The rising number of pregnant women around the globe and the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of diverse products are estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the years to come. In addition, a substantial rise and improvement of the distribution channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, online and retail stores are predicted to accelerate the growth of pregnancy products market in the near future. On the other hand, the side effects of using some of the pregnancy products are projected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America dominates the pregnancy products market due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy product, and growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as a rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, such as China and India, and a well-established distribution channel. Additionally, growing disposable income among working women and their awareness about pregnancy product and its benefits are helping to grow this market in the emerging economies.

Market Segmentation by Product Types and Distribution Channel

The report on global pregnancy products market covers segments such as product types and distribution channel. On the basis of product types, the global pregnancy products market is categorized into stretch mark minimizer, body restructuring gel, toning/firming lotion, breast cream, nipple protection cream, itching cream, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global pregnancy products market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies and drug store, and an online store.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pregnancy products market such as Clarins Group, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Expansxience Laboratories, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Mankind Pharma, Nine Naturals, LLC, Noodle and Boo, Procter & Gamble, Abbott, and Piramal Enterprises.

