Global Shapewear Products Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Shapewear Products Market (by gender (male, female), application (performance & recovery, body shaping), distribution channel (modern trade, online channels, specialty retail store)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Shapewear Products. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Shapewear Products cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Shapewear Products growth factors.

The forecast Shapewear Products Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Shapewear Products on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global shapewear products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Shapewear is a type of an apparel designed to help mould, hold or push the body into a certain shape and gives it as smooth appearance. Shapewear squeezes and presses unnecessary fat into place, making the body appear slimmer. Shapewear products enhance or correct functions and are typically worn with a specific outfit. In addition, shapewear includes apparels created with medical purposes in mind, such as posture improvement or body support. The benefits offered by shapewear products includes improves posture and abdominal muscles, prolapse of age benefits, lose inches instantly and uses in weight loss efforts, in turn, Improving self-esteem and confidence. In addition, there are different types of shapewear are available in the market that includes bodysuits, brassieres, girdles, control panties, garter belts, body briefers, and control slips.

The major factors such as increased attention to a slim physical appearance among the people across the globe and growing participation in sports drive the growth of shapewear products market. In addition, the increase in population coupled with increased disposable income has a positive impact on the growth of the market. Moreover, raising awareness related to fitness, advancement in fabric technology and more comfortable garments are some supporting factors that escalating the demand for shapewear products market. The substitute available for shapewear product such as Swimwear, active wear, and sportswear products could restrain the growth of shapewear product market. The world’s elder population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. The number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050. The demand for shapewear products generated from the geriatric population is expected to grow at a fast rate, providing significant opportunities for shapewear products market during the forecast period. Moreover, the new techniques offering moisture regulation solutions, anti-odour and anti-bacterial properties that added health and hygiene value to apparels. This, in turn, is also creating growth opportunities for shapewear products.

On the basis of region, Europe is expected to be the largest region for shapewear products market. Due to the high incidences of obesity in European countries generate high demand for shapewear products market. Moreover, increasing fitness-conscious population, a number of consumers aged 50 and older is high in Germany and a growing participation in sports are some major factors responsible for the growth of the market in Europe region. On the other hand, the U.S. region is anticipated to generate large revenue in North America. The trends of shapewear are constantly changing in the U.S. with women more inclined towards stylish and fashionable shapewear products. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region for market due to an increase in government investments for the promotion of sports. Additionally, the growing popularity of online sales among the consumer and availability of product on the e-commerce side is also fuelling the shapewear products market.

Market Segmentation by Gender, Application, And Distribution Channel

The report on global shapewear products market covers segments such as gender, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of gender, the global shapewear products market is categorized into male and female. On the basis of application, the global shapewear products market is categorized into performance & recovery, and body shaping. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global shapewear products market is categorized into modern trade, online channels, and a specialty retail store.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global shapewear products market such as Nike Inc., Spanx Inc., Adidas AG, Triumph International Corporation, Leonisa SA, Wacoal, Ann Chery, 2XU and Under Armour Inc.

