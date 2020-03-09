Global Silicon Steel Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Silicon Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

POSCO

Tata Steel

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

China Baowu Steel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Silicon Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Steel

1.2 Silicon Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Oriented Electrical Steel

1.2.3 Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

1.3 Silicon Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Silicon Steel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Home Appliance

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Silicon Steel Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Silicon Steel Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Silicon Steel Market Size

1.4.1 Global Silicon Steel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Silicon Steel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Silicon Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Steel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Silicon Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Silicon Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Silicon Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Silicon Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silicon Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Silicon Steel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Silicon Steel Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Silicon Steel Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Silicon Steel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Silicon Steel Production

3.4.1 North America Silicon Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Silicon Steel Production

3.5.1 Europe Silicon Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Silicon Steel Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Silicon Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Silicon Steel Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Silicon Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Silicon Steel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon Steel Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Silicon Steel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Silicon Steel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Silicon Steel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Silicon Steel Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Silicon Steel Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Silicon Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Silicon Steel Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Silicon Steel Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Silicon Steel Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Silicon Steel Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Silicon Steel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicon Steel Business

7.1 POSCO

7.1.1 POSCO Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 POSCO Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tata Steel

7.2.1 Tata Steel Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tata Steel Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ArcelorMittal

7.4.1 ArcelorMittal Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ArcelorMittal Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Shougang

7.5.1 Shougang Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Shougang Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hyundai Steel

7.6.1 Hyundai Steel Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hyundai Steel Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ansteel Group

7.7.1 Ansteel Group Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ansteel Group Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 China Baowu Steel Group

7.8.1 China Baowu Steel Group Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 China Baowu Steel Group Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 JFE Steel Corporation

7.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 JFE Steel Corporation Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Benxi Steel Group

7.10.1 Benxi Steel Group Silicon Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Silicon Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Benxi Steel Group Silicon Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hesteel Group

7.12 United States Steel Corporation

7.13 Nucor Corporation

7.14 China Steel Corporation

7.15 Shagang Group

7.16 Steel Authority of India Limited

7.17 NLMK Group

7.18 Maanshan Steel

7.19 ThyssenKrupp

7.20 JSW Steel Ltd

7.21 Valin Steel Group

8 Silicon Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Silicon Steel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Silicon Steel

8.4 Silicon Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Silicon Steel Distributors List

9.3 Silicon Steel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Silicon Steel Market Forecast

11.1 Global Silicon Steel Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Silicon Steel Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Silicon Steel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Silicon Steel Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Silicon Steel Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Silicon Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Silicon Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Silicon Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Silicon Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Silicon Steel Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Silicon Steel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Silicon Steel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Silicon Steel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Silicon Steel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Silicon Steel Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Silicon Steel Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

