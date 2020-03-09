Global Smartwatch Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Smartwatch Market (by product (extension, standalone, classical Smartwatch Market), application (personal assistance, wellness, medical/health, sports), operating system (android, IOS, windows)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Smartwatch. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Smartwatch cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Smartwatch growth factors.

The forecast Smartwatch Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Smartwatch on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global Smartwatch Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A Smartwatch is a touchscreen wearable computer in the form of a wristwatch. Early Smartwatch models used to perform basic tasks such as displaying digital time, calculations, However, after 2010 Smartwatch manufacturers have been successful in adding similar functionality to that of smartphones and also provided several features of the smartphone such as Bluetooth connectivity, translations, browsing, and game-playing facilities etc. Some Smartwatch function as portable media players, with FM radio and playback of digital audio and video files via a Bluetooth or USB headset. Some models, called ‘watch phones’ have complete functionality of a typical smartphone using LTE technology.

The ability of Smartwatch to seamlessly integrate with day-to-day official works, and health-related activities into an application-based module is making this product more demanding. Additionally, Smartwatch is capable of making and receiving phone calls directly via blue-tooth connected mobile phones and displaying real-time messages, and incoming phone call alerts, all of which allow users to more conveniently stay connected with their friends, family and business associates. These types of Smartwatch are increasingly becoming popular among younger consumers, who like to in touch of their office and family simultaneously. Additionally, it helps to track and maintain consumer’s personal health and fitness schedules and send them alert about any change in health situation. According to a recent study, Smartwatch and healthcare fitness wearables have backed the widespread awareness on tracking personal health among people and pushed their outlook toward a healthy future. Thus, the growing awareness of personal health in people is a growth driver for the Smartwatch. The rapid emergence of technology has made people more conscious about their health and fitness, and applicability of smartphone to do several complex works. With better access to technology, people are increasingly using advanced gadgets to maintain their fitness levels. In this context, Smartwatch helps them in tracking their daily activities and reducing bad practices that may affect their wellness in the long run.

North America serves as a great market for revenue generation, followed by European countries, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies in this region. Asia Pacific region is showing the highest CAGR growth rate in the Smartwatch globally, due to growing disposable income among middle-class consumers, and exposure to several media about the benefits of using Smartwatch etc.

Market Segmentation by Products, Application, And Operating System

The report on global smartwatch market covers segments such as products, application, and operating system. On the basis of products, the global smartwatch Market is categorized into extension smartwatch market, standalone smartwatch market and classical smartwatch Market. On the basis of application, the global smartwatch market is categorized into personal assistance, wellness, medical/health, sports, and others. On the basis of the operating system, the global smartwatch market is categorized into android, IOS, windows and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smartwatch market such as, Apple inc, Google inc., Garmin, Fitbit, Motorola, Sony corp, Samsung electronics co. Ltd., Lenovo Group, Pebble Technology, ASUSTeK Computer and Fossil Group.

