Zinc-carbon batteries were the first commercial dry cell batteries. These batteries have an anode of zinc, a cathode of manganese dioxide, and a marginally acidic electrolyte. Zinc-carbon batteries work due to an electrochemical reaction within the cell. These batteries have a long shelf-life, and they run for longer durations when left unused. These batteries are manufactured in several shapes and sizes and are used in many applications that are similar to those of alkaline batteries. Zinc-Carbon batteries are non-hazardous and can be discarded in the trash.

Zinc-Carbon Battery Market: Trends & Demands

Growing demand for consumer electronics such as T.V.s, air conditioners, and portable radios is driving the global zinc-carbon battery market. Furthermore, zinc-carbon batteries are inexpensive, and provide good performance for applications such as cameras, flashlights, and toys. This, in turn, propels the market. However, availability of other alternatives such as alkaline batteries is a major factor restraining the global zinc-carbon battery.

Zinc-Carbon Battery Market: Key Segments

Carbon zinc batteries are available in a range of sizes to cater to consumer needs. Based on size, the zinc-carbon battery market can be divided into AA, AAA, C, D, and 9V. AAA and AA sizes are suited for low-drain applications, while AA is also used for high-drain applications. AA is the most commonly used zinc-carbon battery size, while the AAA size segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Size C, D, and 9 V are employed for specific applications and are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global zinc-carbon battery market can be segregated into toys and remote controls, wall-mounted and table clocks, flashlights, and others. The toys and remote controls segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Zinc-Carbon Battery Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global zinc-carbon battery market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global zinc-carbon battery market in 2017. The global zinc-carbon battery market in the region is estimated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, followed by North America. High growth in the electronics and electrical industries and rise in awareness among end-users regarding efficiency of product are key factors driving the global zinc-carbon battery market. Moreover, major manufacturing companies are shifting their manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific due to availability of raw material and low cost of labors. This has the positive influence on the growth of the global zinc-carbon battery market. For instance, in May 2017, GP Batteries International Limited started a new plant in Vietnam. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major consumers of these batteries.

The global zinc-carbon battery market in North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to heavy manufacturing base, increase in production, and rise in investments by leading manufacturers in the region. The U.S. is the major consumer of these batteries in the North America as well as global zinc-carbon battery market. The global zinc-carbon battery market in Latin America is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rising industrialization, growing population, and increasing disposable income are driving the global zinc-carbon battery market in the region.

Zinc-Carbon Battery Market: Key Players

Key companies operating in the global zinc-carbon battery market include Panasonic Energy Company India Limited, Jiaxing Minimoon Battery Co., Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Multicell International Limited, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, FUJITSU, TOSHIBA LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS & SERVICES CORPORATION, Nippo Batteries, ZHENGJIANG MUSTANG BATTERY CO., LTD., FDK Corporation, Linyi Huatai Battery Co., Ltd., and GP Batteries International Limited.