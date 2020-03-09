Growth of Animal Feeds Additives Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

In global market, the production of feed additives increases from 16.1 million MT in 2011 to 19.7 million MT in 2015. In 2015, global feed production has exceeded 995 million tons. China is the world’s largest feed market. In 2015, the global feed additives market is led by China, capturing about 41% of global feed additives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 20% global production share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of feed additives are concentrated in USA and Europe .Evonik is the world leader, holding 2.66% production market share in 2015. But, Evonik hold 11.92% global revenue market. In addition, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco are also the main market leader.

In application, feed additives downstream is wide and recently feed additives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of poultry feeds, ruminant feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the feed additives market is mainly driven by growing demand for poultry feeds which accounts for nearly 47% of total downstream consumption of feed additives in global.

According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Feeds Additives market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25700 million by 2024, from US$ 23300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Feeds Additives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Animal Feeds Additives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Animal Feeds Additives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Animal-Feeds-Additives-Market-Growth-2019-2024.htmlThis report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Evonik

DuPont

DSM

Adisseo

BASF

ADM

Nutreco

Novusint

Charoen Pokphand Group

Cargill

Sumitomo Chemical

Kemin Industries

Biomin

Alltech

Addcon

Bio Agri Mix

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Animal Feeds Additives consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Animal Feeds Additives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Animal Feeds Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Animal Feeds Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Animal Feeds Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

